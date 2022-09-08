Roblox is one of the greatest presences as a free-to-play game accessible to hundreds of millions of active players. It allows you to create your own experience, or immerse yourself into countless other games made in its engine, whether you’re feeling a first-person shooter, fishing, or even for educational purposes. But, given its status as an online game above all else, this can hamper your experience if trying to play at school. Even if it’s for educational purposes, which we can only assume is why you’re playing Roblox at school, you’ll need to find your way around these protections. So read on for our guide on How to Play Roblox Unblocked at School!

How to Unlock Roblox to Play Unblocked at School

If you’re looking to play Roblox at school, all you will need is a Virtual Private Network, or VPN, as using this will bypass the usual network restrictions imposed by your school. We suggest using a VPN that’s part of a paid service over a free one, entirely because they tend to be more trustworthy, so consider something like TotalAV, which has a solid VPN option, or NordVPN with its dedicated IP addresses. While Nord is fairly well-advertised at this point, TotalAV is the cheaper option and has the added benefit of having excellent malware detection software. So turn on a VPN from your chosen service, and enjoy the benefits of safe and secure browsing!

How to Unlock Roblox with a VPN

If you’re using most mobile devices or computers, and are looking to play Roblox such as through your browser, you simply need to download the user-friendly VPN software of your choosing. These will typically have an easy toggle option, which often makes playing Roblox unblocked a mere click away. So play responsibly, and be sure to still pay attention in class!

This concludes our guide on How to Play Roblox Unblocked at School! Be sure to check out our other guides on the game!

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile, and PC.