Are you wondering how to play the Pokémon games in order? Did you already beat Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and want to experience the fantastic Pokémon story more? Or Are you looking to play all games in order before even starting Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Regardless,

How to Play the Pokémon Games in Order

The first list describes how to play the Pokémon games in Chronological Order and what Generation of Pokémon you will find. The second list describes how to play the Pokémon games in Release order, the year they were released, and which console version.

How to Play the Pokémon Games in Chronological Order

You can play the Pokémon games chronologically if you want to experience the Pokémon story from start to finish. The first entry on the list is Arceus which explains how the relationship between Pokémon and humans was first developed and ends with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet as the latest timeframe in the series. We have not included remakes of previous titles like FireRed and LeafGreen because they fall into the same timeline as Red and Blue.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Generation 8)

Pokémon Red, Blue, and Yellow (Generation 1)

Pokémon Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald (Generation 3)

Pokémon Gold, Silver, and Crystal (Generation 2)

Pokémon Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum (Generation 4)

Pokémon Black and White (Generation 5)

Pokémon Black 2 and White 2 (Generation 5)

Pokémon X and Y (Generation 6)

Pokémon Sun and Moon (Generation 7)

Pokémon Sword and Shield (Generation 8)

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (Generation 9)

How to Play the Pokémon Games in Release Order

You can play the Pokémon games in release order if you want to play them based on the evolution of their development and the original console system they were released. Note that we have included remakes of previous titles like FireRed and LeafGreen.

Pokémon Red and Blue (1996, Game Boy)

Pokémon Yellow (1998, Game Boy)

Pokémon Gold and Silver (1999, Game Boy Color)

Pokémon Crystal (2000, Game Boy Color)

Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire (2002, Game Boy Advance)

Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen (2004, Game Boy Advance)

Pokémon Emerald (2004, Game Boy Advance

Pokémon Diamond and Pearl (2006, Nintendo DS)

Pokémon Platinum (2008, Nintendo DS)

Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver (2009, Nintendo 3DS)

Pokémon Black and White (2010, Nintendo DS)

Pokémon Black 2 and White 2 (2012, Nintendo 3DS)

Pokémon X and Y (2013, Nintendo 3DS)

Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire (2014, Nintendo 3DS)

Pokémon Sun and Moon (2016, 3DS)

Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon (2017, Nintendo 3DS)

Pokémon Sword and Shield (2019, Nintendo Switch)

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (2021, Nintendo Switch)

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (2022, Nintendo Switch)

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022