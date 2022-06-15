How To Play With Friends In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge

If you’re looking to get into the action of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge with some friends, you’ll be able to enjoy the action from the comfort of your couch, or over the internet with 5 other players. You’ll be playing with members of the same console family, or you can also huddle up on the couch with a group of friends to partake in some local multiplayer action.

But, how do you make this happen? Let’s dive into the details of how to get a Multiplayer game going in TMNT: Shredders Revenge!

How To Start Multiplayer On All Systems – TMNT Shredders Revenge

If you’re looking to start an Online Game, you’ll need to select the Party Up! button on your main screen and send out invitations for your friends to join. Once they have joined, you’ll be able to start the game up as you normally would, where you’ll be able to select your character and kick some shell!

Here’s how you activate a Multiplayer game, per system:

PC/Steam

100% online multiplayer: 1 player per device

100% local: up to 6 players

Local + online: up to 6 players. If you are having trouble connecting 6 controllers on a PC, disable Steam Input on the game properties on Steam

Nintendo Switch

100% online multiplayer: 1 player per device (a Nintendo Switch Online account is required for each player)

100% local: up to 6 players Please note that if there are more than 4 players and you select the “synchronize controller” option on the character select menu, it will not be possible to use the dual Joy-Con as a single controller. This only concerns dual Joy-Cons, not pro controllers or single Joy-Con.

Local + online: up to 6 players

Xbox One/Xbox Series X/S

100% online multiplayer: 1 player per device (an Xbox Live Gold account is required for each player)

100% local: up to 6 players

Local + online: up to 6 players

PlayStation 4/PlayStation 5

100% online multiplayer: 1 player per device (a PS+ account is required for each player)

100% local: up to 4 players ( limitation specific with Playstation consoles )

Local + online: 1 player per device (1 local and 5 online – limitation specific with Playstation consoles )

If you’re looking to start a Local Multiplayer game, you’ll just need to connect as many controllers as your console allows, which would be up to 6 for Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch, and 4 for PlayStation. After this, you’ll just need to select your character, and continue from there! The game will automatically add more enemies depending on how many players are currently playing the game, which is a great bonus!

Since there are seven characters in total, after you have unlocked Casey Jones, you’ll have plenty of characters to select. Pick who you think is right, and get ready for a multiplayer experience for the ages!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge is available June 16th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.