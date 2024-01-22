How to Port Foward Palworld for More Stable Servers

Image: Pocket Pair

Are you looking to port forward Palworld to more dedicated and stable servers? Doing this will allow you to host a private server for a group of friends in the online game and increase download speeds to improve performance overall.

Recommended Videos

Port forwarding shouldn’t take too long and requires little effort. Use this guide to port forward Palworld to more stable servers.

Port Forwarding Palworld

First, we will discuss the steps to Port Forward Palworld, and in the next section, we will walk through all the steps. To port Forward Palworld:

Open the Command Center. Type “ipconfig” to find your IP address next to Default Gateway. Copy and paste the IP address number into the search bar. Log into your Router with your username and password. Select the Port Forwarding option under settings. Switch the name of your Port Forward service to TCP/UDP. Enter the correct TCP/UDP Palworld numbers into the Original or Starting Port associated with the system you’re playing on (numbers in the next section). Input your IP address into the IP Address section. Enter 8211 under Finishing Port. Set the Port Forward rule to the Router and save.

Now that you know all the steps, we will walk you through them in the next section. You will also find the TCP and UDP numbers for the system you currently play Palworld.

How to Port Forward Palworld

To port forward Palworld, you will need some essential information. Be prepared to figure out the following information: your router IP address and router login information.

You can find the latter quickly by using the Windows key to open the Command Center. Once you open the Command Center, manually type in “ipconfig” and press enter, which will bring up the Wireless LAN Adapter. Here, you can find the necessary IP address mentioned (next to Default Gateway).

Copy and paste the IP address number into your search bar and log into your router with a password and username, which will bring you to your Router settings. Select the Port Forwarding option available in settings and switch the name of your Port Forward service (sometimes called service type and protocol) to TCP/UDP.

Related: Why Does Palworld’s Audio Sound So Bad?

The following information you input depends on the system you’re currently playing Palworld on. Under Original Port or Starting Port, input the information below corresponding with the system on which you’re playing the game.

Steam

TCP: 27015, 27036

UDP: 27015, 27031-27036

Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

TCP: 3074

UDP: 88, 500, 3074, 3544, 4500

After you enter the correct numbers into the Original or Starting Port section, input your IP address under the IP Address section. Next, for “Finishing or Forward Port,” enter 8211. This number comes from the Palworld website, which you can check out by clicking here.

Lastly, set the schedule to Always, add the Port Forward rule to the router, and press save if you want Palworld to use Port Forwarding constantly.

That’s all there is to it! Now, when you load into Palworld, you can share an invite code with friends to join a server related to your IP Address.

- This article was updated on January 22nd, 2024