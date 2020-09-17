How to Pre-Order Buy a PlayStation 5

PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders have been somewhat confusing as Sony said in their price and release date reveal that they would begin on 9/17. However, numerous retailers have broken that date for pre-orders. Some are going to have multiple waves of pre-orders, in-store pre-orders, and other schemes to get a PlayStation 5 in your hands.

Sites Where Pre-Orders Have Already Begun

These five major retailers have all already offered pre-orders for the PlayStation 5. Some still have pre-order pages for the console in both the disc-based and digital versions, some have taken the pages down completely. While this first wave might have closed down pretty quickly, there will likely be more chances to pre-order the PlayStation 5.

You may also be able to pre-order in person. In the case of Wal-mart, the retailer will be offering in-store pre-orders on September 22nd 2020 at the same price as online pre-orders $499 for the disc-based unit and $399 for the digital version.

How to Pre-order from Sony directly

Sony themselves will also be hosting a pre-order event for the console. If you registered for information earlier through the playstation website you may have a place in line. Sony has been sending out emails to people regarding a September 18th pre-order event. If you have received one of these invitations you will be able to pre-order the console with your PSN credentials on 9/18 at 10am to get a PS5.

Outside of waiting for another wave of pre-order openings from the major retailers, your best bet is to cross your fingers for an invite from Sony (assuming you entered your email on the site) or heading to a Wal-mart in-person on September 22nd to secure your PlayStation 5 for launch.