If you were watching the recent EA Play Live 2020 video and missed all the letters, or you didn’t see the show at all never fear, I have the EA Play Live 2020 code for you! I was able to grab it and the website you need to visit if you want a chance at winning a free game.

The EA Play Live 2020 code was . . . EAPLAYLIVE.

I know, shocking. That’s really it, and the website you need to visit if you want to win a free game or two from EA Play Live 2020 can be found here. There are a couple things you should keep in mind. First, the site is under heavy load, but you should be placed in a queue. If the site is under full meltdown you have a day as of publication to redeem the code, so don’t stress it.

Second, you get to pick one of a handful of games you wish to enter a raffle for, and I strongly recommend Titanfall 2 if your a shooter fan). You will need to link either you Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, or Mixer account to do so (Facebook seems to be working the best right now), and the website will ask for your email and and date of birth. After accepting the Terms and Conditions you’ll be able to redeem the code, and you’ll be given 10,000 points for the raffle. Currently there isn’t an alternative way to gain additional points.

You can go back to the main page and enter the raffle for every game if you so choose, and once you’re signed it it will be as simple as inputting the EA Play Live 2020 code “EAPLAYLIVE” for each. You will be notified via email if you won any of your raffles, and will be given a code to redeem. Be sure to check the details for each to see not only how many codes will be sent out (it’s different for each game), but to ensure your country is supported.

- This article was updated on:June 18th, 2020