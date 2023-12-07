Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Much like the environmentalist messaging of the original Avatar films, Frontiers of Pandora prominently features pollution as a gameplay feature. It rots the environment, and leaves wildlife to die helplessly, prompting players to wonder how to remove pollution in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora!

How to Remove Pollution in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

The only way to remove pollution in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is to destroy nearby RDA facilities such as mining installations. You can often spot them on foot or in the air with their telltale black plumes of smoke. Removing pollution often requires you to take steps such as sabotaging their facilities and destroying their equipment, which will restore the surrounding area.

This means you can harvest crafting materials, hunt wildlife, and often uncover other secrets like health upgrades or skill points.

Related: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Review

Where to Find Pollution in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Pollution is marked on the world map as terrain that’s suddenly brown despite being often flanked or surrounded by lush green biomes. If you go to these locations, you’ll often see sad instances of local fauna lying in a near-death state, and fruit growing on trees or plants will have the word “polluted” under the button prompt to harvest it.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Pollution is found dotting the terrain of Pandora in this game, and its corruption plays pretty strongly in the game’s story, harming everything from the Na’vi to the Kinglor. You’ll need to fight the RDA on land at their facilities, and even in the air on guarded balloon platforms. Facilities often have an orange dot marking their spot. Destroying these also has the benefit of showing local clans like the Aranahe what humanity is doing to Pandora’s ecosystem, recruiting them to the resistance!

So in summary, if you find pollution, it’s in your best interest to clear it, unless the game cautions you that it’s too well-guarded early on such as Laser Ore Processor Alpha. Doing so gains access to materials, upgrades, and even potentially wins over entire groups of Na’vi to your cause.