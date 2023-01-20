At least in higher-level play, getting a win in Overwatch 2 requires some teamwork. You can’t always get an entire squad with full comms, so that’s where the communication wheel can help you a bit. By having some default things like a “need help” or “acknowledge” button, it can help you communicate with teammates without having to speak or use text chat. Sometimes, you can disagree with a team member’s idea to make a move, so you want to say no, so here’s how to do that in Overwatch 2.

How to Say No in Overwatch 2

“No” is one of the preset Communication Menu quips that you can select, but it might not be set to default on that menu, so follow these steps. Preferably, you would also want to set this when you’re not in a match.

Go to your menu

Select Options

Go to Controls

Select the Communication tab

Make sure you have a button or key set for your Communication Menu

In one of the 8 slots, put ‘No’ in. You can also set the order you want your quips laid out.

If you chose not to set ‘No’ here, you could set it as a separate button on the Additional Communication section Note that on a controller, buttons are limited. This is more of a PC player option.



The importance of saying ‘no’ in a game has more uses than just annoying other players. For example, if a player, oftentimes a DPS or tank, charges into a full enemy team with no backup and spams “I need healing”, that would be a time to tell them ‘no’.

When your team isn’t even grouped up for a push, or when you disagree with a player’s moves, it’s a lot faster than typing it out. These voice lines also prove to be very useful for players who don’t want to share their voices either.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 20th, 2023