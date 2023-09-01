How to Search Destroyed Enemy Ships in Starfield

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Space combat is a small part of the Starfield experience, but it is essential as it can reward players with valuable loot. Taking down an enemy ship is thrilling where you can steal enemy possessions for your own gain. This is what being a space pirate is all about! But first, you must know how to loot a ship after the battle. This guide will cover how to search for a destroyed ship in Starfield.

Can You Search Destroyed Ships in Starfield?

To search a destroyed ship in Starfield, you only need to fly up to the wreckage, and a button prompt will appear. This button prompt will be the same as searching corpses in the game: A for Xbox and E for PC (or whichever key you have set as the interact button). Like searching corpses, once you interact with the cargo, the cargo inventory will pop up, and you can pick and choose which you want to loot.

Related: How Many Crew Members Can You Have in Starfield?

Keep in mind that you must be within 500 Meters of the cargo and wreckage of the destroyed ship to search it, so if you don’t see any prompt to interact, then you are either too far away, or there is nothing to be looted. The best way to approach a destroyed ship in Starfield is by slowly pushing on the accelerator. This way, you don’t fly past the wreckage, missing the cargo and having to turn around and try again.

What Can You Find When Searching Destroyed Ships in Starfield?

Players can find a lot of valuable items while searching destroyed ships. For starters, this is a great way to get many credits, ship parts, and other valuables. Also, eliminating and searching higher-ranked ships will usually result in more valuable loot, so keep that in mind when picking who to engage in space combat with. Just ensure you’re prepared for the fight by upgrading your ship as much as possible, as there are some brutal enemies in flying around in space.

- This article was updated on September 1st, 2023