How to Sell Items in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a difficult action RPG from Team Ninja, where players must make their way through ancient China during a violent period of war. While the majority of your personal success in the game will come down to your skills and ability to parry enemies, there is a ton of loot and gear to collect. So much so, you might find yourself needing to unload some of that extra gear in exchange for some extra cash. Here’s how you can sell items in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Where to Sell Items in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Unwanted items and equipment can be sold at any Battle Flag, which serves as this game’s version of a Dark Souls Bonfire and as a checkpoint. To do this, rest at the Battle Flag and tab down to Supplies section of the menu. In Supplies, pick the Sell option, which allows you to sell any unwanted equipment. It’s important to note that the Supplies menu is unlocked after beating the first boss fight against Zhang Liang and getting the game title card.

Now, there are pros and cons to selling unwanted equipment in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. The pros are fairly obvious, you get to clear out some of your precious inventory space and get some extra currency in the process.

The cons come in later into the game, where you unlock the ability to upgrade gear and dismantle unwanted gear. Dismantling gear is fairly important to upgrading gear, as it provides you with the necessary materials to upgrade your equipment. While you might not have enough inventory space to save your equipment until you unlock dismantling, you might not want to sell all of it.

- This article was updated on March 3rd, 2023