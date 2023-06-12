Image: Ubisoft.

During the June 2023 Ubisoft Forward, the developer finally revealed in a very musical way that the Closed Beta for their long-awaited ope-world Pirate experience Skull and Bones will be taking place on August 2023. Now, so that you can raise your flag up high and explore the seas as soon as possible, here’s how to sign up for the Skull and Bones Closed Beta.

Skull and Bones Closed Beta: Release Date, Platforms, and How to Register

The Skull and Bones Closed Beta is set to take place from August 25 to 28, 2023, and will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

With that said, you can sign up for the Skull and Bones Closed Beta right now by simply heading to the beta’s official page. Once on the page, select your platform of choice among the available ones, and then select Register in order to log in and finish your registration process. If you are selected among the Beta’s chosen ones, you will receive an e-mail detailing more regarding it.

You can check out the game’s new trailer showcasing both the game’s theme song, Skull and Bones by Home Free, and exhibited during the Ubsift Forward below. You can currently listen to Skull and Bones on streaming services.

The reveal of the beta for the game comes after a few unexpected delays in its development, with the latest one having taken place on January 2023. The delays were related to the developer’s wish to deliver the best possible experience to players.

Will Skull and Bones be Released for PS4 and Xbox One?

As the Closed Beta indicates and unfortunately for all looking to play Ubisoft’s new open-world game on their PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Skull and Bones will be released exclusively for next-gen consoles and PC.

- This article was updated on June 12th, 2023