How to Solve the Cylinder Key Puzzle in Scorn

Scorn is out now and players are welcome to get lost in the mysterious and macabre world rendered by Ebb Software. The game has some of the most interesting, novel designs in any horror title over the last several years, some punishing enemies, and potentially some cryptic puzzles. In the second Act, early on in Scorn, you’ll encounter a key shaped like a cylinder, but when it comes time to use this key in the red-lit room so you can proceed, you’ll be presented with another puzzle.

Scorn: Cylinder Key Puzzle Solution

After you used the cylinder key at the same console you used it on to open the gate, and get all 4 rings and spheres from the combination puzzles, go back and use it again and you’ll see the puzzle screen, so here’s our solution:

Hit down until the device lines up with the bottom groove. If you’re restarting the puzzle, you can move the pieces out of the grooves and hit up until they realign at the top.

Once all 4 points are lined up at the bottom groove, hit left once.

Move up 4 notches, then left once.

Down 4 notches, left once.

Up 2 notches, left once, then up 2 more.

This should trigger the puzzle to conclude, you won’t even need to hit ‘use’ or anything once everything aligns. You will then be able to use the console in the middle, and you’ll gain access to a valuable item, a key that lets you open doors with however many lights it has. The key starts at level 1, and you’ll be able to upgrade it over time. This is certainly one of the more straightforward puzzles, and the easiest to reset if you mess up.

Scorn released on October 14, 2022, for PC and Xbox Series X|S. It is also a Day One Xbox Game Pass exclusive.