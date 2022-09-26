How to Solve the Mountain Door (Golden Path) in Tunic

Although Tunic is adorable, that doesn’t take away from this game’s puzzling challenge. Although it has a lot of Legend of Zelda inspirations from across the years, this adorable action-adventure game carves out a unique identity. From facing fierce enemies to exploring a land of legends lost, Tunic is home to loads of mind-churning puzzles for players to face.

The Mountain Door is one of the final puzzles players will encounter during their time with this game, which subsequently homes one of the last pages of the instruction manual, so it’s essential to know how to get through. So read on to find out how you can unlock the Mountain Door.

How to Unlock the Mountain Door in Tunic

To unlock the Mountain Door, you’ll need access to Page 49 of the instruction manual; a puzzle referred to as the Golden Path. The puzzle is made up of 25 numbered squares which the player must navigate to unlock the door, which sounds simple enough but can be pretty challenging. Each number on the page corresponds to a page in the manual, and flicking to the correct pages will reveal a golden line corresponding to the right direction on the Golden Path.

However, this puzzle doesn’t begin on page one. Instead, it commences on page 12, which is the first number you’ll see on the Golden Path puzzle. The golden lines on each corresponding page need to be correctly placed on top of page 49 to reveal the path and puzzle output accurately. Otherwise, you’ll have to repeat the task.

Directional Inputs For the Golden Path

For players still lost on how to find the correct directions, we have listed the correct directional input for this puzzle below.

Up, Left, Down, Left, Up, Left, Down, Left, Up, Right, Up, Right, Up, Left, Up, Right, Down, Right, Up, Left, Up, Left, Up, Right, Up, Left, Down, Left, Up, Right, Up, Up, Left, Up, Right, Down, Right, Down, Right, Up, Right, Down, Left, Down, Right, Up, Right, Right, Down, Right, Up, Right, Down, Right, Up, Right, Right, Down, Left, Down, Left, Down, Right, Down, Right, Down, Left, Left, Down, Right, Down, Left, Down, Right, Up, Right, Down, Right, Up, Right, Right, Down, Down, Left, Up, Right, Up, Left, Down, Left, Up, Left, Up, Left, Up, Right, Right, Up, Left, Up.

The puzzle needs to be input in front of the Mountain Door using the D-Pad or arrow keys, which are affectionately referred to as ‘The Holy Cross.’ If you input the code correctly, the door will glow purple before opening, which is a prominent signifier that you’ve done something right.

Tunic is now available on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.