How to Solve the “Tapping the Grid” Breaker Puzzle in Starfield

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You’re now in New Atlantis, and trying to help out with one of the less scenic sectors of the gorgeous city in Starfield. The sights of The Well are not the prettiest, but many call it home and are thus affected by a power drain going on in the area. In the process, you’ll find a nefarious scheme and even have to choose sides on how to keep the peace for The Well, New Atlantis, MAST, and the Trade Authority. But in the process, you’ll find one of the earliest challenges in the game, a breaker puzzle for the “Tapping the Grid” mission in Starfield, so here’s how to solve it.

Starfield Breaker Puzzle Solution: How to Open the Door in “Tapping the Grid” Mission?

Switch the breakers so only the middle-left one has a green light on, the rest red for this early Starfield puzzle. Check the image below for our solution, with breaker ‘2’ being the only one needing to be on. You’ll see above them that the lights all go green, and the door to your right will automatically open.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re uncertain how to do this, it’s like the other breakers you’ve found in “Tapping the Grid”, so just walk up, hit the ‘Activate’ button (‘E’ on PC, ‘A’ on Xbox) to open the door, and hit Activate again on the switches. This is by far one of the less challenging puzzles in the game, as sometimes even shipbuilding is a puzzle within itself. But it’s a great way for the game to weave in some contextual challenges to keep players on their toes, instead of sending them on a fetch quest.

But the next step you’ll encounter will be an important choice between siding with Louisa, who gave you the quest, or Zoe, a Trade Authority personnel member. Keep in mind that it’s not always a bad idea to have the Trade Authority in your debt.