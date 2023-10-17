How to Stream League of Legends New Heartsteel Group on Spotify and Apple Music

Image: Riot

Room for another League of Legends pop group? Always. Heartsteel is Riot Games’ newest virtual boyband, consisting of League of Legends Champions Ezreal, Aphelios, K’sante, Kayn, Yone, and Sett. Their debut single, Paranoia, is dropping on Spotify, Apple Music, and other other streaming services. Here’s how to listen to Paranoia by Heartsteel and Baekhyun.

How to Listen to Paranoia by Heartsteel and Baekhyun

Paranoia, Heartsteel’s debut single, is releasing on Monday, October 23, on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Deezer. To listen to League of Legends’ newest heartthrobs, simply search for their name or click here to pre-save or listen.

We have no word on a music video for Heartsteel, but judging by K/DA’s 568 million views on Pop/Stars, I’m willing to bet we’ll see one eventually. The power of thirst is too real. Too powerful. Expect a possible performance at the League of Legends World Championship, too.

Which Artists Are Part of Heartsteel? — All Heartsteel Members

Image: SM Entertainment, Baekhyun

Being fictional characters — apologies if I was the one to break the news to you — Heartsteel requires real-life talent to give them a voice and a beat. Riot has handpicked four talented artists to bring these LoL Champions to life: Baekhyun, Cal Scruby, Tobi Lou, and 0ZI.

While there are six members of the Heartsteel, Aphelios and Yone have non-vocal roles. Aphelios is the group’s songwriter and instrumentalist, while Yone is the producer. Riot describes Heartsteel as having a “bold, one-of-a-kind identity,” with their sound drawing inspiration from “modern music collectives and a range of influences from across genres and eras.” Judging by the talent behind them, Paranoia is shaping up to be an absolute banger.

All Heartsteel Members and Their Artists

Speaking of talent, here’s every member of Heartsteel, their role, and the artists behind the Champions.

Ezrael — The group’s lead vocalist, performed by Baekhyun of EXO and SuperM K-Pop stardom.

— The group’s lead vocalist, performed by of EXO and SuperM K-Pop stardom. Kayn — Performed by LA Rapper Cal Scruby , Kayn provides rap vocals and is one of the group’s instrumentalists. You’re missing out if you’ve never heard Money Buy Drugs by Cal.

— Performed by LA Rapper , Kayn provides rap vocals and is one of the group’s instrumentalists. You’re missing out if you’ve never heard Money Buy Drugs by Cal. K’Sante — Nigerian rapper, singer, and record producer Tobi Lou is behind K’Sante, the group’s co-leader and vocalist.

— Nigerian rapper, singer, and record producer is behind K’Sante, the group’s co-leader and vocalist. ØZI — Golden Melody Best New Artist award winner ØZI plays Sett as the group’s other rapper and co-leader.

— Golden Melody Best New Artist award winner plays Sett as the group’s other rapper and co-leader. Aphelios — Heartsteel’s very own songwriter. Although who in the real world is writing Heartsteel’s songs, we don’t know. A group effort, maybe?

— Heartsteel’s very own songwriter. Although who in the real world is writing Heartsteel’s songs, we don’t know. A group effort, maybe? Yone — The group’s brooding producer.

Of course, each champion will have skins to match their new flashy outfits. Expect to see your timelines flooded with all types of fan art very soon.

Full lineup for the codenamed "BoyBand" skin line are



Kayn (Legendary)

Yone (+ Prestige)

Ezreal

Sett

K'Sante

Aphelios



First 4 + Prestige will also be coming to WR as well, K'Sante and Aphel won't be because they're don't exist over there. pic.twitter.com/ADSG438QkE — SkinSpotlights (@SkinSpotlights) October 12, 2023

And remember, it’s HeartSTEEL, not Heartsteal. Though, they will be stealing plenty of hearts. For more League of Legends goodness, check our LoL tag page for guides, news articles, and more. Teemo screamo group next, Riot? They should hire me.

- This article was updated on October 16th, 2023