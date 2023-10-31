Image: Behaviour Interactive

Silent Hill: Ascension is an interactive series that is similar to Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, where the viewer gets to participate in choosing the events that unfold. It’s the perfect form of media for the Halloween season, so learn how to stream Silent Hill: Ascension with this guide.

Where Can You Stream Silent Hill Ascension?

Those interested can stream Silent Hill: Ascension through a free app on iOS and Android devices. If you aren’t a fan of streaming on cellphones, viewers can stream the experience through the official website for the series.

When Does Silent Hill Ascension Start?

Silent Hill: Ascension launches today, October 31, 2023, and starts at 9 PM ET. This will be the first episode of the interactive series, and the plan is to release episodes daily and to be ongoing for months, according to the developer.

What is Silent Hill: Ascension?

To summarize, Silent Hill: Ascension is an interactive series that allows the public to choose what happens next. Unlike Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and the Walking Dead Telltale games, where the individual player got to choose what happens next, Silent: Hill Ascension tallies the votes from everyone across the community. This means the way the show pans out will be decided by the majority vote of viewers.

It’s more complex than just voting, though, according to developers. Instead, viewers will spend an in-game currency called “influence points” that can be spent to move the plot in the direction of their liking.

How to Earn Influence Points for Silent Hill: Ascension

Those participating in the Silent Hill: Ascension series can earn Influence Points by completing a variety of daily puzzles on the official website for the show. Additionally, players can earn Influence Points by simply participating in the quick time events during the episodes.

It’s essential to gather as many Influence Points as possible, as the more you spend, the more likely the show’s plot will go in the direction you would like it to go.

- This article was updated on October 31st, 2023