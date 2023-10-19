How to Unlock Every Suit for Peter and Miles in Spider-Man 2

As you may have heard, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has 65 suits and many of them have four color options which puts the amount of suits you can wear above 200. Unlocking them all is no walk in the park, so here is your guide to getting every suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Related: Does Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 have photo mode?

All Ways to Unlock Suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The quick answer to how to unlock all suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is to 100% the game. You do this by completing every mission and reaching level 60 which is the max level. If you do that, you’ll have every suit in the game.

Level Up

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

A majority of the suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 unlock just by leveling up. Every couple of levels, you’ll unlock a suit for Peter and Miles. Luckily, getting to level 60 in this game isn’t hard.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 isn’t an especially long game; I reached level 60 right at the end. I saved some side missions for the end, but for the most part, I played them as I played through the main story of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Just play through the main campaign and side missions and you’ll reach level 60 near the end of the game which will unlock 90% of the suits.

Complete Side Missions

For the suits you don’t unlock through leveling up in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, you’ll unlock them by completing side missions. There are eight suits that become unlocked after completing side quests.

Slight spoilers here, so avoid this section if you want to discover how to unlock these suits on your own. Complete all EMF Experiments, Hunter Bases, and The Flame missions to unlock three suits for Peter and complete all Brooklyn Visions, music missions, Mysteriums, Hunter Bases, and Symbiote Nests to unlock five suits for Miles.

The cool thing about every suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is it tells you how to unlock it. Right under the resource cost, you’ll see that it becomes unlocked at a specified level. For the suits locked behind side missions, they are also specified in the description.