How to Unlock the Death Knight Class in Hearthstone

Hearthstone‘s 11th playable class, the Death Knight, has arrived with the new March of the Lich King expansion. The Death Knight launches with 68 class cards and the Ghoul Charge hero power, which summons a 1/1 Ghoul with Charge that dies at the end of the turn. Like the Demon Hunter, players will have to unlock the Death Knight before they can use it in any game mode.

How to Unlock Death Knights in Hearthstone

To unlock the Death Knight class in Hearthstone, you need to first complete the March of the Lich King Prologue, which is permanently free for all players. There is no level requirement to unlock the Death Knight, and it can be completed at any time.

To access the March of the Lich King Prologue, select Modes, then Solo Adventures, and choose the Prologue option of the March of the Lich King Adventure. This Solo Adventure, which is based on Arthas’ fall from grace and journey into becoming the Lich King, involves battling four AI opponents with pre-built decks. At the end of the Adventure, you will unlock the Death Knight class and 32 free Death Knight cards.

Death Knight Explained

Death Knight is a very unique class in Hearthstone and by far the most complex. Every friendly minion that dies while playing as a Death Knight will add to the Corpse counter to the bottom right of the screen. Corpses are used as a resource with specific Death Knight cards, such as Battlefield Necromancer, which allows the player to raise Corpses as 1/2 cards with Taunt every turn.

When building a Death Knight deck, players will need to pick a combination of Runes from Blood (red), Frost (blue), and Unholy (green); the three Death Knight specializations in World of Warcraft. The Runes you choose will dictate which cards you can add to your deck based on their Rune restrictions. For example, Patchwerk requires a single Blood Rune, while Lord Marrowgar requires the player to fully dedicate all three of their Runes to Unholy.



Their Hero Power is Ghoul Charge, which costs two Mana and summons a 1/1 Frail Ghoul with Charge that dies at the end of the turn. Ghoul Charge is designed to build up your Corpse counter for deadly synergies.

