How to Unlock the Item Printer in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk

Image: Game Freak / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk offer players new Pokemon and features that weren’t originally in the base game. One of the best additions to the game is the Item Printer, a feature that lets you quickly get Pokeballs and other items.

Instead of purchasing or finding Pokeballs in the game world, read this guide on unlocking the Item Printer in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk.

How to Find the Item Printer in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk

Players can unlock the item printer in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk by donating 200 BP to Science Club member Reese and completing the “Seeking testers for our item printer” request. After you complete that request, Reese will bring you to the Item Printer to test it out, officially unlocking it for your personal use.

Upgrading the Item Printer in Pokemon Indigo Disk

Players can upgrade the Item Printer by continuously using it and adding items into it. After inputting a certain amount of items, you can speak to Reese and select the dialogue option that states “I want to make it better.” This will upgrade your Item Printer, allowing you to use it for rarer materials.

Related: How to Get Team Star Grunts Outfits in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

There are two upgrade levels to the Item Printer. The first upgrade level will unlock the Double Chance feature, which creates the possibility of obtaining double the number of items when using the Item Printer. Meanwhile, upgrade level 2 will unlock the Poke Ball lotto feature, which allows the Item Printer to dispense Poke Balls.

Unlocking the Poke Ball feature is the best part of the Item Printer, as now you will never run out of Poke Balls since you will always have a way to obtain them.

All Items From the Item Printer

The Item Printer pretty much rewards players with any item in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Here is everything the Item Printer can give players:

Evolution Stones

Evolution Items

Training Items

Vitamins

Tera Shards

Recovery Items

Held Items

Treasures

Poke Balls

There is everything you need to know about the new Item Printer in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk. Now, you can rest assured that you can have access to essential items almost instantly without spending a lot of money at the store.

- This article was updated on December 15th, 2023