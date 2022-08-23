Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific is entering Season 5 along with Vanguard and with it the last of its content before Modern Warfare 2’s release in the fall. This update features a distinctive Heroes vs. Villains along with Caldera Island being perilously close to ruin due to environmental hazards, not the least of which is an imminent volcanic eruption. But one thing’s never going to change, and that’s the consistent fights for dominance on the battlefield, and to secure your best bet in this arena, you’ll need a good weapon. One of the signature weapons of this season’s operators, the RA 225, features heavily in Season 5, so read on for How to Unlock the RA 225 in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard!

How to Unlock the RA 225 in Warzone & Vanguard

You can unlock the RA 225 through the Call of Duty: Warzone Battle Pass, unlocking the weapon at Tier 31. With this, you’ll be able to use the weapon in Warzone as well as Vanguard in Season 5, but gaining tiers on the pass will be easy if you just keep to it – it’s not too steep of a climb. This weapon is a lightweight SMG perfect for close quarters combat, although it has a high upward kickback, so aim carefully with this in mind, and consider packing a rifle with high damage for longer-distance confrontations. And be sure to get as much ammo as possible, as this weapon eats right through it with its high rate of fire.

This weapon is the signature gun for Khaled Al-Asad, much like how the EX1 is Raul Menendez’s weapon of choice. Additionally, Gabriel T. Rorke has the Lienna 57, and He “Seraph” Zhen-Zhen has the BP50, although these weapons will be unlockable later on after the midseason update. Stay tuned for more on that.

This concludes our guide on How to Unlock the RA 225 in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard! Be sure to check out our guides for either game!

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now and playable for all of the following platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.