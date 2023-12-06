Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Snooty Steppes is a good first stop for those looking to get an advantage early on in their Fortnite matches, as the area is the home of a Vault housing one of the game’s five Weapon Mod Benches, as well as of many riches.

But there’s a catch, as the area is always one of the first to be consumed by the Storm, no matter the match. In this guide, we will tell you how to unlock the Snooty Steppes Vault fast in Fortnite.

How to Unlock the Snooty Steppes Vault in Fortnite

You can unlock the Snooty Steppes Vault in Fortnite by standing in front of its electronic panel for a few seconds while in possession of Peter Griffin’s Medallion. You can get the medallion by either defeating Peter Griffin or a player carrying it. Peter will be located on the first floor of the Manor located above the Vault.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

How to Quickly Defeat Peter Griffin Solo in Fortnite

Although Peter can be seen as the most annoying boss in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, given his devastating damage —courtesy of his signature Mythic Shotgun— and how easy it is to get trapped when facing him, I was able to easily defeat the boss by trapping him on to a cliff located southeast of his Manor.

You will be able to do that by making sure he follows you toward the cliff showcased in the image below and then climbing back up at the moment he jumps down in an attempt to close in on you. Once he does that, he will be trapped there and completely vulnerable to damage from above.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This guide was made while playing Fortnite on both PS5 and PC.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2023