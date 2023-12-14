How to Unlock Weapons and Outfit Colors in Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’ve ever seen someone wielding an unusual weapon or using a character color that you’ve never seen before in Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, you should know that you can do the same. Here’s how.

How to Get New Weapons and Colors in Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

In Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, you can earn in-game currency that you can later spend in the shop. There are two different types of currencies: the premium one, which you have to pay for, and the one that you earn from playing the game. Even if you just participate in online battles, you’ll occasionally receive enough currency to visit the shop and purchase a new color or weapon for your character.

Each character has a variety of weapons and a multitude of colors for each of their available outfits. They might also have secret artwork that you can unlock by spending this in-game currency. If you want to unlock everything, including all character models. They are honestly some of the best character models in any anime fighting game.

That being said, if you want to unlock new outfits, not just colors, you’re going to have to spend more money. New outfits can only be purchased with cash. You can’t use in-game currency. You must pay for the different outfits if you want to unlock them. Alternatively, you can pay for the more expensive version of the game and start the game with a few of those special outfits.

As expected, most fighting games need to find a way to keep the money coming in so they can work on new characters, new stages, patches, and so on. Therefore, it doesn’t surprise me that there are outfits for you to buy. However, it does surprise me a little that there are purchasable outfits so early in the game’s life when they could have bundled them with the whole package. Although this is a big game, it still feels like a massive expansion to the first one.

