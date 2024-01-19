How to Upgrade to Last of Us 2 Remastered

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered can be upgraded to from the original PlayStation 4 version, so many will wonder how to do this easily.

The remaster will have many old-time fans like myself jumping back into the game again at one point or another, so here is exactly how to upgrade to The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.

Upgrading to The Last of Us 2 Remastered

You will only need to spend $10 in total for the PlayStation 5 upgrade of The Last of Us Part II and the process is very simple. All you need to do is navigate to the PlayStation Store, then search up and go to the game’s page. When you are on the main game page, buy the upgrade. Once purchased, you will be able to play the remastered version when it is installed.

You can take advantage of all of the new graphical changes, a new “No Return” roguelike game mode, Guitar freeplay (yes, you heard that right, more guitar time), and much more. I would say the upgrade is highly worth it if you enjoy The Last of Us game/TV series and want to play through the title in a brand new light but also enjoy all of the additions that are included.

How to Upgrade to The Last of Us 2 Remastered With a Disc

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you are a disc user like me and had The Last of Us Part II in that form on PlayStation 4 then I have noticed the process for upgrading is slightly different. You will have to first put the disc into your console, meaning you have to have the disc drive PlayStation 5. Then when you go to the Last of Us Part II on the PlayStation Store, the upgrade will be there to buy after you have installed the game again.

I have found the upgrade doesn’t show at all unless you do have the disc inserted so keep that in mind and don’t worry when it isn’t appearing with a reduced price. The disc not being inserted is the only reason why it initially wouldn’t be. Now that you know how to upgrade to The Last of Us 2 Remastered you can dive into this excellent title once again.

- This article was updated on January 19th, 2024