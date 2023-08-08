How to Use Mask of the Shapeshifter in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Larian Studios

During your first arrival at the camp in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will very likely have come into contact with the mysterious and seriously unusual-looking Mask of the Shapeshifter, which you can then use in order to shapeshift into a wide array of predetermined presets. But how exactly can you use the Mask of the Shapeshifter in Baldur’s Gate 3?

How to Use the Mask of the Shapeshifter in Baldur’s Gate 3

First of all, if you by chance have not found the Mask of the Shapeshifter, you will be able to get it by opening your party’s Traveler’s Chest, which will be located in the north portion of the camp and by the side of Shadowheart’s tent.

With that said, you will be able to use the Mask of the Shapeshifter in Baldur’s Gate 3 by first of all equipping the item to your character of choice, which will undoubtedly make them super fashionable.

After doing that, you will just need to activate it by heading to your character’s spell/skill tab and then clicking on Shapeshift before selecting which form among the available selection you wish to disguise yourself as. After equipping the mask, you will be able to identify the spell among your selection by its icon, which will resemble a mask.

Do You Need to Keep the Mask On at All Times?

No. After picking your disguise of choice, you will be able to still keep it even if you decide to remove the Mask of the Shapeshifter and then equip another piece of gear in its place.

With that said, it’s important to point out that although the effects of the Mask of the Shapeshifter will last until you long rest, you will be able to change your form to any of the available options at any time during that period by simply equipping the mask and selecting Shapeshift. You will also be able to revoke the spell at any time by simply heading to Dispel Disguise after opening the Shapeshift tab.

This guide was made while playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC.

- This article was updated on August 7th, 2023