How to Use Sled Sons of the Forest

Are you wondering how to use the sled in Sons of the Forest? The sled provides you with a faster way to travel downhill. This is especially useful in snow mountain environments, so you don’t spend precious time hiking down to a new objective point. However, finding and learning how to use the sled safely can be tricky. Once mastered, you will find yourself sledding down mountains to see what sick tricks and jumps you can pull with it instead of trying to survive. Here is everything you need to know about using the sled in Sons of the Forest.

Where to Find the Sled in Sons of the Forest

To get the sled, you must use a 3D printer to craft it. The most accessible place to do this is in the bunker on the island’s west part. You will find the bunker between a snowy mountain and the ocean.

To use the sled, you need to open your backpack and interact using the Left Mouse Button to equip it. Once equipped, you can carry it around until you find a spot you want to sled down. When you reach your destination, you must jump into the air and press the Left Mouse Button while midair. Your character will then enter the sled, and you will fly down the hill faster than Kevin McAlister down the stairs of his house.

You will then need to steer your character away from hazardous obstacles, like trees and rocks, to keep from getting harmed. You will gain a lot of speed very quickly, so it is also essential that you keep your speed under control as much as possible.

Finally, once you are ready to leave the sled, you must stop your character, and the game will automatically stand you up like normal. This will also happen if you hit a patch of terrain, or an environment, where you cannot use your sled.

- This article was updated on March 1st, 2023