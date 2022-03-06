As a professional racer in Polyphony Digital’s latest driving simulator game, Gran Turismo 7, you will need to keep your ride in a good shape to keep on racing and winning the laps. Similar to real life, you will need to wash your cars as they get dirty over time and maintain them in good shape. Washing your car in Gran Turismo 7 becomes all the more vital after a bunch of races and bumping around the racetracks at speeds of well above 100 miles per hour. If you have a dirty car in your garage, here’s how to wash your car in Gran Turismo 7.

How to Wash Your Car in Gran Turismo 7

​Car washing in Gran Turismo 7 is not a hard task. To wash your cars, you will first need to perform Menu Book No.7. Menu Books are an essential aspect of the game’s main campaign and you will need to add a MINI Cooper S ’05, an Abarth 500 ’09, and a Volkswagen Polo GTI ’14 to your collection to complete the Menu Book No.7.

To win all the cars, you will need to grab the top spot in your respective European races. After that, go back to the Cafe, Luca will give you a Roulette Ticket and Menu Book No.8, and GT Auto will become automatically available from the World Map screen.

Luckily for players, Gran Turismo 7 requires you to wash their car in order to complete the next menu book. Now, to wash your car in Gran Turismo 7, visit GT Auto and choose the “Maintenance & Servicing” option. You can then pick the “Car Wash” option from the maintenance menu, which will cost you a somewhat reasonable 50 Credits. A quick animation will then play out, following which you will be left with a shiny new car.

While you are at it, GT Auto in Gran Turismo 7 is a one-stop shop for all your car needs. You can change the color of your cars, or have a full service done. There’s even an in-game trophy called the “Squeaky Clean” trophy, which can be yours if you get your car cleaned ten times. You can get this all done in a single session by shelling out a total of 500 Credits. That’s all you need to know about car washing in Gran Turismo 7.

Gran Turismo 7 is available now on PS4 and PS5.