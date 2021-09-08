Update 1.2.139 has arrived for Humankind, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. The following update has a mix of balance changes and fixes to several problems players were experiencing. Some quality of life changes were implemented in this patch, like a new loading screen when opening the in-game browser alongside some localization changes in the Chinese and Brazilian versions of the game. Lof issues were hindering the players’ playthroughs causing save corruptions, unexpected crashes, and misleading in-game achievements. Luckily Update 1.2.139 is ready to fix them. Here’s everything new with Humankind update 1.2.139.

Humankind Update 1.2.139 Patch Notes

Changes and Additions

Decreased the Combat Strength of the “Man of War” Unit.

Added a game option to set the speed of the horizontal/vertical panning on the map with keyboard inputs.

Added a loading screen and animated loading picto when opening the browser for the first time.

Added the Brazilian version of the HUMANKIND™ Unit and Tech Tree PDF poster.

Updated the Chinese (zh-CN) translation for the following Culture names: Babylonians, Egyptians (Era 1), Hittites, Huns, Mughals, Ottomans, Edo Japanese, French.

“Glaciers” are now “Icebergs”.

Important Fixes

Fixed a cause of save corruption due to the buyout feature being available, in some particular cases, in Cities blocked by an ongoing battle.

Fixed a crash at the start due to the instantiation of the embedded web browser plugin used by the Encyclopedia.

Fixed an issue where the initial War Desire isn’t added in the War Score calculation when the save has been loaded during the war.

Fixed an issue where the third Empire (also known as the infamous Magenta empire 3) seems to have vision over the other Empires and Independent People when it should not.

Fixed several issues where the minimum value of Oil and Uranium Resource Deposits is not reached in extreme map situations.

Fixed an issue where the end turn cannot be ended due to sending a Nuke in some specific cases.

Other Fixes

Fixed an issue where Early Modern and Contemporary Eras Settler Units have no upkeep.

Fixed an issue where the Army Upkeep cost formula for the Air and Missile Units is inconsistent, becoming extremely high.

Fixed an issue where some Resource Deposits don’t have a Resource pin.

Fixed an issue where the displayed in-game calendar does not take into account the game speed.

Fixed an issue where the game starts in English without taking the user’s language into account.

Fixed an issue where the Lord of the Flies achievement prerequisite description is misleading.

Fixed an issue where an incorrect icon is used for the “Silver Tongues” legacy trait.

Fixed several missing localized contents.

Achievement hunters and foreign players are going to appreciate this update a lot. Now they will be able to enjoy the game how it was meant to be; if you want to get the full patch notes you can go to their official Steam page and get all the details.

Humankind is available now on PC, Xbox Game Pass, and Google Stadia.