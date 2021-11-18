Update 4.1 has arrived for HUMANKIND, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. In this HUMANKIND update, the developers went all out balancing the military side of the game. Besides the balancing, they implemented some fixes to both the regular game and the map editor. Here’s everything new with HUMANKIND update 4.1.

HUMANKIND Update 4.1 Patch Notes

CHANGES AND ADDITIONS

Added Endgame Conditions options.

Expensive Districts balancing: Base Districts now scale depending on how many Districts of that type are present Other Districts scale based on a percentage of total District amount

Military balancing: Gajnal base CS to 44 (was 49). Dragoon CS to 45 (was 46). Cossack CS to 46 (was 44). Turkish SOM price set to tier 1 = 3700 (was 14805). Upkeep is now 70 (was 90). Strengthen Poison: caps movement to 2, caps range to 1. Increase javelin thrower bonus effect (from +4 to +6 when in good terrain). Increase Javelin throwers CS to 21. Increase Javelineers CS to 26. Reduce War Elephant to 30 CS (was 31). Increase Gaesati to 26 CS (was 25). Increase Jaguar Warriors to 35 CS (was 33). Increase Impi CS to 47 (was 45). Impi’s “Unstoppable” ability is now twice as strong, to overtake gunner “focused fire” bonuses. Reduce Varangian Guard CS to 38 (was 43). Reduce Khmer Siege Elephant CS to 38 (was 43). Reduced Upkeep Tier 1_3 to 2 from 3. Reduced Upkeep Tier 2_1 to 4 from 5. Reduced Upkeep Tier 2_2 to 6 from 8. Reduced Upkeep Tier 2_3 to 8 from 10. Reduced Upkeep Tier 3_1 to 10 from 15. Reduced Upkeep Tier 3_2 to 12 from 20. Reduced Upkeep Tier 3_3 to 14 from 25. Reduced Upkeep Tier 4_1 to 15 from 30. Reduced Upkeep Tier 4_2 to 20 from 35. Reduced Upkeep Tier 4_3 to 25 from 40. Reduced Upkeep Tier 5_1 to 30 from 50. Reduced Upkeep Tier 5_2 to 40 from 55. Reduced Upkeep Tier 5_3 to 50 from 60. Reduced Upkeep Tier 6_1 to 60 from 70. Reduced Upkeep Tier 6_2 to 70 from 80. Reduced Upkeep Tier 6_3 to 80 from 90. Reduced Warrior Upkeep to Tier 1 from Tier 2. Reduced Warrior Industry Cost to 45 from 90. Reduced Promachois Upkeep to Tier 1 from Tier 3. Reduced Promachois Industry Cost to 45 from 180. Reduced Royal Guardsmen Upkeep to Tier 2 from Tier 3. Reduced Royal Guardsmen Industry Cost to 90 from 180. Increased Scout Cavalry Upkeep from Tier 1 to Tier 2. Increased Scout Cavalry Industry Cost from 45 to 90. Reduced Chariot Strategic Cost from 2 Copper to 1 Copper. Increased Chariot Strategic Cost from 1 Horse to 2 Horse. Increased Chariot Archer Strategic Cost from 1 Horse to 2 Horse. Increased Chariot Archer Strategic Cost from 0 Copper to 1 Copper. Increased Noble Chariot Strategic Cost from 1 Horse to 2 Horse. Increased War Chariot Strategic Cost from 1 Horse to 2 Horse. Reduced Swordsmen Strategic Cost to 0 Iron from 1 Iron. Reduced Shotelai Warrior Strategic Cost to 0 Iron from 1 Iron. Celts cannot build Swordsmen anymore (is replaced by their emblematic unit Gaesatae). Warriors can now upgrade to Gaesati. Reduced Gothic Cavalry Strategic Cost to 1 Iron from 2 Iron. Increased Gothic Cavalry Strategic Cost to 2 Horses from 1 Horse. Reduced War Elephants Strategic Cost to 1 Copper from 2 Copper. Increase War Elephants Strategic Cost to 1 Iron from 0 Iron. Moved to unlock of Praetorian Guard earlier to Standing Army from Imperial Power (Romans can still build Swordsmen if they lack Iron access). Increased Crossbows Upkeep to Tier 2 from Tier 1. Increased Crossbows Industry cost to 400 from 200. Increased Longbows Upkeep to Tier 2 from Tier 1. Increased Longbows Industry cost to 400 from 200. Reduced Greatswords Strategic Cost to 1 Iron from 2 Iron. Reduced Varangian Guards Strategic Cost to 1 Iron from 2 Iron. Increased Capetian Knights Upkeep to Tier 3 from Tier 2. Increased Capetian Knights Industry Cost to 800 from 400. Increased Teutonic Knights Upkeep to Tier 3 from Tier 2. Increased Teutonic Knights Industry Cost to 800 from 400. Reduced Haras Strategic Cost to 2 Horses from 3 Horses. Reduced Naginata Samurai Upkeep cost to Tier 1 from Tier 2. Reduced Naginata Samurai Industry cost to 485 from 970. Reduced Musketeer Strategic Cost to 1 Iron from 2 Iron. Reduced Arquebusier Strategic Cost to 0 Iron from 1 Iron. Increased Mortar Strategic Cost to 1 Iron from 0 Iron. Reduced Mortar Strategic Cost to 1 Copper from 2 Copper. Increased Mortar Upkeep Cost to Tier 3 from Tier 2. Increased Mortar Industry Cost to 1945 from 970. Howitzers now upgrade to Helicopter Gunships (as “Anti Entrenchment” roles). Mortars no longer upgrade to Cannons, but straight to Siege Artillery. Reduced Rocket Cart Strategic Cost to 2 Saltpetre from 3 Saltpetre. Reduced Winged Hussars Strategic Cost to 1 Iron from 2 Iron. Increased Winged Hussars Upkeep Cost to Tier 3 from Tier 2. Increased Winged Hussars Industry cost to 1945 from 970. Reduced Man O’ War Strategic Cost to 0 Copper from 3 Copper. Increased Man O’ War Strategic Cost to 3 Iron from 0 Iron. Increased Galleass Upkeep Cost to Tier 3 from Tier 2. Increased Galleass Industry cost to 1945 from 970. Increased Howitzer CS to 50 from 49. Increased Howitzer Industry cost to 5155 from 1290. Increased Howitzer Upkeep cost to Tier 3 from Tier 1. Late game cavalry units (Dragoons, Cossacks…) now upgrade to Mechanized Infantry (APC). Reduced Line Infantry Industry Cost to 1290 from 2575. Reduced Line Infantry Upkeep to Tier 1 from Tier 2. Reduced Redcoats Industry Cost to 1290 from 2575. Reduced Redcoats Upkeep to Tier 1 from Tier 2. Reduced Alpinis Industry Cost to 1290 from 2575. Reduced Alpinis Upkeep to Tier 1 from Tier 2. Reduced Evidenzbureau Agents Industry Cost to 1290 from 5155. Reduced Evidenzbureau Agents Upkeep to Tier 1 from Tier 3. Reduced Soldaderas Industry Cost to 1290 from 2575. Reduced Soldaderas Upkeep to Tier 1 from Tier 2. Reduced Cuirassiers Industry Cost to 2575 from 5155. Reduced Cuirassiers Upkeep to Tier 2 from Tier 3. Increased Machine Gun Strategic Cost to 1 Oil from 0 Oil. Increased Machine Gun Industry cost to 5155 from 2575. Increased Machine Gun Upkeep cost to Tier 3 from Tier 2. Increased Siege Artillery Industry cost to 5155 from 1290. Increased Siege Artillery Upkeep cost to Tier 3 from Tier 1. Reduced Commandos Industry Cost to 3700 from 7400. Reduced Commandos Upkeep Cost to Tier 1 from Tier 2. Increased Anti Tank Gun Industry Cost to 7400 from 3700. Increased Anti Tank Gun Upkeep Cost to Tier 2 from Tier 1. Increased Anti Air Gun Industry Cost to 7400 from 3700. Increased Anti Air Gun Upkeep Cost to Tier 2 from Tier 1. Increased Helicopter Gunship Industry Cost to 7400 from 3700. Increased Helicopter Gunship Upkeep Cost to Tier 2 from Tier 1. Increased APC Industry Cost to 7400 from 3700. Increased APC Upkeep Cost to Tier 2 from Tier 1. Increased All Terrain APC Industry Cost to 7400 from 3700. Increased All Terrain APC Upkeep Cost to Tier 2 from Tier 1. Increased Guardians Industry Cost to 14805 from 7400. Increased Guardians Upkeep Cost to Tier 3 from Tier 2. Reduced Guardians Strategic Cost to 1 Uranium from 2 Uranium. Reduced Monoplane Fighters Industry Cost to 3700 from 7400. Reduced Monoplane Fighters Upkeep Cost to Tier 1 from Tier 2. Increased Mongol Horde CS to 33 from 29.



IMPORTANT FIXES

Fixed an issue where a stuck situation is encountered after clicking on the Show Details button from the “Nuclear Specter” narrative event if Rebels captured a Cultural Wonder.

Fixed an issue where a desync can occur after an Event (Challenge) or State Share notification, under specific conditions.

OTHER FIXES

Fixed an issue where the Redeem action is not updated when clicking on the reward button from the Event completion.

Fixed an issue where Community Challenge Chapter 2 completion remains incomplete after achieving all specified requirements.

Fixed an issue where Avatar eye colors have changed from patch 3 to patch 4.

Fixed an issue where debug text is displayed for the title of the mod.io email authentication panel.

Fixed an issue where there is a typo present in the Twitch Extension menu description.

Fixed an issue where “Project Mercury” is listed in the Mod Usage section in the Load Save menu.

MAP EDITOR

Fixed an issue where an error occurs when the Player tries to drag a Mountain over a River.

Fixed an issue where no information is provided for the Territory limit, causing loaded maps to generate errors.

Fixed an issue where the help section is missing from multiple menus.

Fixed an issue where no tooltip is displayed for the undo/redo buttons.

Fixed an issue where the menus from the Map Editor will remain highlighted when the player presses RMB on the map with an option selected.

Fixed an issue where an unknown UI element is displayed in the map editor next to the undo/redo buttons.

Fixed an issue where debug text is displayed in the tooltip descriptions of points of interest.

Fixed an issue where the “There is no Continent” Validation Failed report displays a text error.

All in all, this update is going to make the game more enjoyable overall. Two major issues were solved, the desync that could occur after a challenge or state share notification and getting stuck after clicking on the show details button on the Nuclear Specter event. These changes might seem small, but players will be happy about them.

HUMANKIND is available now on PC and Google Stadia. For more information regarding this update, go to the official HUMANKIND Twitter page.