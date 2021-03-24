Update 1.20 has arrived for Hunt Showdown, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

There is a ton of new stuff implemented into the game, as Crytek didn’t hold back at all with this update 1.20. New weapons, modes, dual wielding, there is pretty much something for everyone here, following another major update they had a while ago. Additionally, a lot of already existing features are being tweaked a little, in order to improve the game’s balance and performance. Take a look below to see the full extensive list of all the changes that are being added into Hunt Showdown.

Hunt Showdown Update 1.20 Patch Notes

Dual Wielding – Double the gun, double the fun.

Trials Mode – You have asked, and we listened! We are happy to introduce the first iteration of our PVE mode – Trials! Explore the maps, complete difficult challenges, and collect Trial Stars for exclusive rewards.

New Legendaries – The update brings three shiny new Legendaries as well as two other exclusively unlockable with the Trials Mode!

Dual WieldingDual Wielding Handguns is a new and exciting feature in Hunt:Showdown, allowing players to equip and use two handguns at the same time.

All available handguns that can be used for dual-wielding:

Pair of Nagant M1895

Pair of Nagant M1895 Silencer

Pair of Caldwell Conversion Pistol

Pair of Caldwell Conversion Chain Pistol

Pair of Caldwell Conversion Uppercut

Pair of Caldwell Pax

Pair of Caldwell Pax Claw

Pair of Bornheim No.3

Pair of Bornheim No.3 Extended

Pair of Nagant M1895 Officer

Pair of Nagant M1895 Officer Brawler

Pair of Lemat Mark II

Pair of Dolch 96

Equipping

Every Handgun can be equipped for dual-wield as a “matched pair”. A second handgun of the same type can now be added to the same weapon slot. The slot will convert to medium size when the second pistol is equipped. It is possible to mix normal and Legendary versions of the same type as matched pairs.

Dual Wielding is available from Rank 1 and does not require any unlocks via Traits.

Equipped weapon pairs can not be broken up while playing; you are committed to use them as pairs until extraction.

When looting a dead Hunter, you can pick up their dual-wield sets just like you would any other medium-sized weapons.

Shooting

Weapons have to be fired in sequence one after the other. The rhythm is dictated by the shooter, allowing players to experiment. Hunters can either go for a steady, constant fire-rate or try faster two-taps with longer breaks in-between shots.

Recoil is increased over single-handed handguns, making it harder to stay on target (esp. with more powerful handguns).

Effective rate of fire is increased, but still lower than the rapid burst from a single-action revolver using fanning.

Aiming

Aiming Down Sights (ADS) will only apply a slight zoom, with the guns moving a bit closer to the center of the screen. Weapon Sights are not used at all, reducing range drastically over other weapons.

Dual-wielding accuracy only benefits minimally from crouching (just like with Fanning and Levering Traits).

Reloading

Weapons are reloaded at the same time in sequence, one bullet at a time.

Extra ammo pools are added up.

New Trait added: Ambidextrous

Available for 3 Upgrade points

Available at Bloodline Rank 44

“Quicker reloading of matched pairs, and custom clip reloads for semi-auto pistol sets.”

Trials Mode (PvE)Trials is a new singleplayer game mode aimed at new Hunters and veterans alike, allowing to explore the world of Hunt:Showdown and complete different types of special assignments.

What can I do in Trials?

Explore the world freely without any enemies and get a feeling for Lawson Delta and Stillwater Bayou. Move around at will or teleport directly to any compound. Ever wanted to try out that risky jump? Now you can without the fear of losing your Hunter!

Complete Trial challenges along the way to learn about interesting weapons, enemies and locations. There are a total of 15 trials players can discover and master. Parkour Trials challenge your movement skills and take you along interesting paths. Sniper Trials let you practice your aim in ranged combat. Wave Trials require you to deal with groups of enemies with a variety of equipment. All Trials can also be teleported to directly without the need of walking around the world.

Unlock exclusive rewards by collecting stars for completing Trials. There are a total of 45 stars to be earned (3 per Trial). Reaching a certain amount of stars unlock interesting rewards such as Hunt Dollars, Blood Bonds and advanced gear. Dedicated Hunters can also try to unlock two Exclusive Legendary weapons.



Parkour Trials

“Flat-Out for Flatboats” – Lockbay Docks – Try not to get shredded by Concertina Armoreds, while racing from checkpoint to checkpoint before time runs out.

“Riding the Line” – Devant Ranch – Race against the clock while taking down Hives with your crossbow. Don’t get poisoned!

“A Cursory Investigation” – Pitching Crematorium – Navigate the underground maze and beat the clock, avoiding bear traps and Immolators on your way!

“Nightly Apparation” – Port Reeker – Charge through tight corridors and wooden walkways, be wary of the sharp teeth lurking in the dark corners!

Sniper Trials

“Fool’s Honor” – Cyprus Hut’s – Kill monsters of various types with your Lebel 1886 Marksman rifle, but don’t let anyone die to fire!

“For Whoom the Bell Tolls” – Healing-Waters Church – Chalk up enough headshots with your trusty Mosin-Nagant M1891 Sniper before the time runs out!

“Cut Firwoord” – Reynard Mill & Lumber – Make use of your Mosin-Nagant M1891 Sniper and keep those Immolators from burning it all down!

Wave Trials

“A Corpse for a Corpse” – Slaughterhouse – Hunt down Meatheads with your rapid-fire lever-action Winfield, while fending off hordes of Grunts!

“Fall Where They May” – Catfish Grove – Always keeping stock of your ammunition, mow down hordes of Hives and Grunts with your Avtomat machinegun!

“A Futile Undertaking” – Stillwater Bend – Avoiding packs of Hellhounds, bring down the scattered Immolators with your carbine and pistol!

“Can’t Rob Empty Graves” – Blanchett Graves – Eliminate Concertina Armoreds with your rifle and bayonet. Every shot counts!

“Big Game Connoisseur” – Darrow Livestock – Nitro Express Rifles were designed for hunting big game like elephants, but they also do the trick with Meatheads!

“Hive Brood” – Alice Farm – Make every shot count and retrieve your bolts to make them count again, as you battle against Grunts and Hives!

“Fisherman’s Tale” – Scupper Lake – Isolate and kill Concertina Armoreds while fighting off packs of Hellhounds. Don’t get bitten!

“Fire in the Bones” – The Chapel of Madonna Noire – Hunt down Immolators in the ruins of the burned out chapel, keep clear from the flames!

Exclusive Rewards:

Unlock Legendary Specter 1882 Bayonet “Tartufai” when reaching 20 Trial Stars

Unlock Lengedary Nagant M1895 Officer Carbine “The Cordwainer” when reaching 45 Trial Stars

GENERAL UPDATES

Gunplay

Extra Ammo Capacity

Reduced the extra ammo for the Nagant M1895 from 35 to 21

Reduced the extra ammo for the Nagant M1895 Silencer from 35 to 21

Reduced the extra ammo for the Nagant M1895 Precision from 35 to 21

Reduced the extra ammo for the Nagant M1895 Deadeye from 35 to 21

Reduced the extra ammo for the Caldwell Conversion Pistol from 30 to 18

Reduced the extra ammo for the Caldwell Conversion Chain Pistol from 30 to 18

Reduced the extra ammo for the Bornheim No. 3 from 15 to 10

Reduced the extra ammo for the Bornheim No. 3 Extended from 15 to 10

Reduced the extra ammo for the Bornheim No. 3 Match from 15 to 10

Reduced the extra ammo for the Nagant M1895 Officer from 21 to 14

Reduced the extra ammo for the Nagant M1895 Officer Brawler from 21 to 14

Reduced the extra ammo for the Nagant M1895 Officer Carbine from 21 to 14

Tutorial

Added more hints to the Training mode in order to give new players a better idea how to survive their first matches

Added a new pop-up after the player finishes the Training to better highlight the available options. Play Trials Quickplay Play Bounty Hunt



Store – New Legendary Weapons

Added Mosin-Nagant Avtomat: “Wolf’s Mouth” for 500 Blood Bonds

Added Lebel 1886: “Spring Chicken” for 500 Blood Bonds

Added Caldwell Conversion Uppercut: “Lord’s Prayer” for 500 Blood Bonds

Matchmaking

In addition to our previous matchmaking rules, the system now will attempt to match you with a player matching your Prestige rank when searching for a Random Partner.

UI

Writing in Chat now gives audio feedback.

Weapons now display the amount of ammo they hold before picking them up from the ground.

Bug Fixes in Hunt Showdown 1.10

General

Fixed an issue that caused the spread of the Romero 77 Handcannon to be too tight.

Fixed an issue where Hellfire Bombs or other fire explosives wouldn’t show hit feedback.

Hunt Showdown update 1.10 fixed missing blur around the scope of the Martini-Henry Marksman.

Fixed several smaller animation glitches related to weapon handling.

Fixed an issue that caused the Crossbow to deal less damage than it should have.

Hunt Showdown 1.10 fixed a bug where the small weapon was unequipped after unloading from Bounty Hunt or after restarting the game.

Fixed a bug where player got kicked from group with a 0x20007 crylcoud error.

Audio

Fixed an issue where gramophones & pianos could stop the currently playing song before it was finished.

Fixed a rare issue where burning caused a high pitched sound effect for other players.

AI

Fixed an issue that caused Doctor Grunts to not spawn during any contracts.

Fixed an issue where Grunts would not die by triggering Poison Trip Mines.

Hunt Showdown version 1.10 fixed an issue that caused Sticky Bombs to instantly explode when detached from the assassin while he changes forms.

Fixed an issue that caused Sticky Bombs to get stuck in the air when detached from the assassin while he changes forms.

UI

Fixed an issue that caused looted weapons to be marked as non-contraband.

Fixed an issue that caused the ‘Hide Statistics’ checkbox to not fully revert to the previous status if a player cancels and confirms to lose unsaved changes.

Fixed an issue that caused the “Wellspring Bounty” statistic to always be 0.

Hunt Showdown 1.20 fixed several localization issues.

Fixed an issue where the extraction banner had a way too small font size in German.

World

Fixed an issue where ammo box spawns were missing in some cases.

Hunt: Showdown is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox Once and PC. For more information about the game, make sure to check the official website.