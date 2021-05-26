Hunt: Showdown Update 1.27 Patch Notes

Update 1.27 has arrived for Hunt: Showdown and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Officially the patch is known as update 1.5.2 (and 1.5.2.1) and it’s available now for the PC and console versions of the game. While not a lot of new content has been added to today’s patch, you can expect to see a number of improvements thanks to many bug fixes.

Developer Crytek has also listed a plethora of known issues that should be addressed in future patches. The new update also fixes some bugs that have only plagued the console versions of the game too.

Anyway, you can read the full patch notes posted down below.

General Updates

Audio

Hunters will now make noise when damaged by poison effects such as clouds (poison bolts etc) and the Hive swarms.

AI

The weapons held by Scrapbeak now have the correct sounds and damage types applied.

“Doctor Grunts” will now drop unusable medkits if they are damaged by explosives or fire. This is to bring it more in line with Scrapbeak (explosive custom ammo has been excluded and will not cause this effect).

Gunplay

Bolt action logic

We have made some changes to the reload logic tied to some of our Bolt-action Weapons. Weapons like the Lebel and Mosin would usually lose a bullet when reloading (if you do not have the Bulletgrubber trait). Now, you will no longer lose the bullet if you reload right before the bolt has been cycled. This means that that you will be able to reload without losing this extra bullet if you do not have Bulletgrubber, as long as the reload is performed immediately after a shot has been taken.

Hunter control scheme improvements

We have made some slight changes to the “Hunter” control scheme in the hope to improve the overall smoothness of the setup. These improvements will help to reduce the chances of performing unwanted melee attacks when you intend to shoot. As long as the aim button is held, your hunter will not attempt to perform a melee attack.

Weapon Balance

Slightly reduced the damage dealt to the lower torso from Slug rounds. (originally added in the first test server update but was not added to the patch notes when first posted)

Changes do not apply to the Romero Handcannon and Romero Hatchet.

Adjustments made to make these weapons more reliable and less prone to encounter odd RNG behaviour at longer ranges.

The same downsides towards AI still apply so this change is aimed at the ammo type for the Nitro to be less flexible and more tailored to Hunting players.

Increased the OHK range for the “Nitro express” Dum-Dum with upper torso shots (extended kill range of 15m).

While this range might feel quite far, in practice this will only really be effective with a precise headshot in close quarters.

Can now one-hit-kill (OHK) if enough pellets connect with the head (9m for long/medium barrel shotguns, 8m for small barrel).

Slightly reduced rate of fire (but not too much to reduce its semi-auto feel).

Developer note:

The adjustments made to shotguns (excluding those mentioned above) are aimed at making them more consistent and reliable to use. These changes have also resulted in a slight increase to the effective range, but overall, they should behave more in line with expectations. There will still be a noticeable difference between the small/medium and large barrel shotguns (large barrel remain unchanged with this update), with the large still representing the upper end of shotgun performance, this change just means the smaller cousins will not be left behind in terms of usefulness.

Sparks LLR – Animation update:

We have updated the animations of the Sparks LRR family of rifle to be more in line with their real-life counterparts. This change is based on some recent feedback from a weapons expert reaction video created by Gamespot . (Thanks for the tips folks, we really appreciate it!)

Hunter

Anti-camera wiggle:

Infrequent and quick turns for orientation will NOT have this effect applied (general movement will not be impacted by this change).

This limit effect will only apply if the rotational input is consistently and unrealistically high.

The camera rotation speed can now be limited during a selection if hold interactions such as reviving or looting hunters.

Anti-crouch Spam:

Spacing the crouches to every other second will not trigger this penalty.

Hunters will now briefly suffer a movement speed penalty if they crouch too many times in a very short space of time.

Meta

2nd Wave of Custom Ammo

Added additional Custom Ammo types to the following weapons and weapon families:

When firing slugs, the Auto-5 produces noticeably stronger recoil between shots to balance this out against other weapons and ammo types.

Weapons

Legendary Weapons

Added for 0 Blood Bonds (just claim it in the store!)

This is the winner of the 3 Year Anniversary Weapon Skin Contest

Price Changes

Increased the price of the Slugs custom ammo to $200 (previously $150)

Stats Changes

The stats tied to Explosive and Slugs custom ammo have been updated to be more representative of how the weapons work (no changes have been made to the weapons themselves).

UI

Two new options have been added in the “Performance Stats” settings, one allowing to hide all warnings, and the other to display even more information

For detailed explanations of what each icon means can be found in the game manual.

New “server” notification icons have been added to better communicate issues that may come up – such as server performance issues, packet loss, increased latency etc.

“Stopping Bleeding” or “Stopping Burning” or both while stopping status effects

“Healing Teammate” while using the First Aid Kit on a teammate

“Healing” while using Health Stations or the First Aid Kit

“Hold” interactions will now display text under the progress circle to indicate which action you are performing:

A pop-up will appear to notify of automatically claimed rewards of the daily challenges.

The unnecessary “sell all” button have been removed from the store and the roster screens.

The scrollbar visuals in the menus have been updated for better readability.

The Dark Sight Boost icon has been repositioned to the left side of the screen, fixing several overlapping issues in the process.

Indicators (crouching, talking, out of breath) icons have been updated and moved to the left side of the health bar.

Ammo count display have moved and realigned with the right side of the health bar.

Improvements made to the HUD visuals for better readability:

Performance & Stability

Implemented additional logging to help us investigate issues where players are stuck in the loading screen.

Bug Fixes

Console Specific bugs

Fixed an issue where RT/R2 Buttons were be misaligned.

Fixed an issue on Xbox that sometimes caused player to experience an underserved penalty timer when one of its premade partner leaves.

Fixed an issue where the menu subtabs titles on Xbox could move slightly after a tab switch.

AI

Fixed an issue that caused AI to be slower to react to triggers from players over longer distances.

Bosses will now be correctly affected by fire damage while in frenzy mode.

Fixed an exploit that allowed players to lure Scrapbeak out of the boss arena.

Gunplay

Fixed some potential hit validation issues that could occur when shots were fired at the moment of your hunters death.

Fixed a bug that allowed players to melee when the map was open.

Fixed a bug that caused the hunters fingers to be incorrectly visible when shooting the Winfield Centennial when in ADS while having the Iron repeater trait.

Fixed a bug that caused the incorrect 3rd person animations for hunters to be shown when using the Winfield Marksman and the Winfield Vandal deadeye (the hunters head was looking in a different direction then where they were aiming).

Fixed a bug that resulted in small mouse movements not being correctly detected by the game.

Fixed a bug that could cause the “death by headshot” to be heard where an enemy hunter would survive a headshot from explosive ammo.

Fixed an issue where the Martini Henry light melee could sometimes seem to hit higher than the animation shows.

Fixed an issue that resulted in not being able to charge a melee attack after fanning/levering and then switching to another weapon.

Fixed an issue that could result in being stuck in ADS for too long when using the flare gun.

Fixed an issue that caused the spread of the Dolch Precision while in iron sights to be higher than intended.

Fixed an issue where the switch from a crossbow to secondary weapon was slower than intended.

Fixed an issue where the LeMat Revolver could play the chamber spin animation while using the shotgun.

Fixed a bug that allowed the reload of the Quad Derringer to be cancelled early resulting in a faster reload.

Fixed an issue with the Crown & King where the reload action continued for too long causing the animation to become stuck for longer than intended.

Fixed an issue that caused weapons in the Winfield family to be incorrectly cocked twice (double levering)

Fixed an issue where interrupting the cocking of a bolt-action weapon whilst having Bulletgrubber would still play the grubber animation, even though the round that is being ejected is empty.

Hunter

Fixed an issue that could cause melee attacks to not break concertina wire depending on the angle of attack.

World

Fixed an issue that caused the crows around Scrapbeak’s Lair to be invisible.

Fixed a bug where world items thrown while using the tomahawk trait that become stuck in walls, could damage nearby players when passing the item.

Fixed a bug where world items thrown while using the tomahawk trait would not break windows.

Fixed a bug that caused chaos bolts to become stuck in the air when used to kill a horse.

Global

Fixed an issue that could cause more than 12 players to appear in a match.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to become stuck in a corner of a resupply station.

Fixed an issue that caused multiple barrels to spawn in the same location.

Stillwater Bayou

Fixed an issue that could cause a player to become stuck in the vegetation at Alain & Son’s Fish.

Fixed some floating ravens that could appear when Scrapbeak is in The Chapel of Madonna Noire.

Fixed some floating ravens that could appear when Scrapbeak is in Scupper Lake.

Fixed a spot at Alain & Son’s Fish where players could climb to an area that should not be accessible.

Fixed a bug that could cause players to become stuck under the bridge north of The Chapel of Madonna Noire.

Fixed a bug that resulted in being able to see some bright lights through the gaps in the wall in the basement of Darrow Livestock.

Fixed a bug that caused some objects to render out too quickly in Catfish Grove.

Fixed an issue that could cause a player to become stuck in the vegetation near Stillwater Bend.

Fixed an area in Reynard Mill & Lumber where players could get stuck in a corner.

Fixed a spot in Port Reeker where players could get stuck on the boat.

Fixed an issue that could cause a player to become stuck in the vegetation near Catfish Grove.

Fixed an exploit that allowed players to walk along the wall at Alice Farm allowing them to vault into the upper floor.

Lawson Delta

Fixed a bug that prevented the bosses from following a specific path to get to hunters at Hemlock & Hide.

Fixed a small gap in the staircase at the south of Maw Battery.

Fixed a spot in Blanc Brinery where players could become stuck when Scrapbeak’s lair was present in this compound.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from interacting with some world items at C&A Lumber.

Fixed some floating mailbag props in the Post Office at Lawson Station.

Fixed a bug that could result in players being pushed below the map in instances when standing to close to the window shutters while attempting to close them at Prison.

Fixed a misplaced box that appeared in the wall at the east gate entrance of Prison.

Fixed some misplaced corn plants that appeared outside the cornfield next to Salter’s Pork.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from interacting with the weapon spawn in the hut southeast of Golden Acres.

UI

Fixed a misalignment of the Nagant Poison Ammo description text in the book of weapons

Fixed a bug where Winfield Terminus Handcannon was written in uppercase in the manual.

Fixed a bug where no pop-up was displayed when Hunt Dollars were earned as challenge reward.

Fixed a bug where Legendary and regular recruits models would overlap when switching tabs too fast.

Fixed some format issues of the text describing the Crossbow and Hand Crossbow in the book of weapons.

Fixed a bug where Death Screen and Summary Screen would sometime display different PVP ratings.

Fixed a bug where “Cancel invite” button was not working after coming back from a mission earlier than team partner(s).

Fixed an issue where selection would jump back to the top when discarding or selling a weapon, tool or consumable in roster which is not yet unlocked.

Fixed a bug where the player profile picture could be missing. ‘

Fixed an issue where the slot selection would not jump to the next free slot when replacing contraband items with new ones.

Fixed an issue where the skill comparison arrows could potentially show the incorrect information.

Fixed several issues related to the maintenance messages that display in-game.

Fixed an issue on the store page that caused some items to be missing or have the incorrect search tags.

Known Issues

In some cases, the cursor will still be visible while in a match.

Training tab can become stuck under other UI elements when leaving the training selections screen. Opening the training tab again will resolve this.

In some cases, switching to another weapon (looting) can result in the dropped weapon falling under the floor.

In some cases, where all consumable slots are full, you may not be able to purchase consumable items other than the one in the first slot.

In some cases, while in the “waiting for players” screen, it is possible for AI to attack.

Trials: In some cases, when replaying an earlier trial mission, you might spawn in with less health chunks than intended.

In some cases, while in gunslinger mode, performing multiple actions in very quick succession can cause players to melee instead of shooting as intended.

In some cases, crows may react to player noise later than intended. If there is a lot of occlusion between you and the crows, they can also be hard to hear.

In some cases, weapons will come out of ADS randomly.

In some cases, cancelling a reload will cause you to melee instead of shoot in cases where the right mouse button is held down.

Alt tabbing in and out repeatedly can result in losing control of your hunter.

Beartraps placed on window frames can cause issues with vaulting through the window.

In some cases, the banish state and extraction state can show the incorrect details. This is purely a visual issue. The normal status will continue as intended in the background.

Some weapons allow for two heavy melee attacks to be performed in quick succession before losing any stamina.

In some cases, if you are unable to loot a weapon it is because the client registers that it fell in a different place than is shown on the screen.

In some cases, after changing fire modes on the Winfield Aperture, it is not possible to ADS.

Quickplay: Picking up a small weapon while performing a switch to a larger weapon results in swapping the wrong item.

Poison effects from the hive and spider can persist even after their intended duration (poison bug).

In some cases, using ladders can teleport players or cause them to become stuck in other assets.

In some cases, after being revived or if a weapon is swapped with a Winfield equipped, the server will register might register that it has no ammo.

In some cases, the chambered/last round ammo count will unintentionally change at the same time.

Some textures/LoD might change intermittently during gameplay.

In some case the bounty tokens might spawn in the floor of the lair, but you should still be able to interact with it correctly.

In some cases, the clones of the Assassin may become stuck and will not attack players.

Switching between fire modes on the LeMat may result in a weird looping audio and cause you to not to return to your previous stance.

Chaining shots while using gunslinger mode is less reliable than in Hunter mode.

Preparing a weapon while in Gunslinger can result in being unable to melee.

In some cases, while in gunslinger returning to ADS after cancelling a reload can require too many inputs.

Poison traps cannot be seen when your hunter has the ‘Vigilant’ trait.

In some rare cases, the spider may become stuck beneath the floor after jumping on a player.

In some cases, the crosshair for the throwing knives can disappear during gameplay.

Dying to a poison cloud or poison trip mine will result in seeing an empty death screen.

Spectator mode: Aiming state of the player does not always line up with what is visible in spectator mode.

Unlocking a legendary item can often change the order of items in the list when modifying your loadout.

Shooting a hive bomb that is floating on the water (with a shotgun) can result in multiple instances of the swarm.

Challenges: Hunters that are damaged by other players but receive a killing blow from AI count towards the total. This is not intended and should only add to the total when the killing blow is caused by a player.

In some cases, your health bar will remain onscreen even though it appears to have no damage. This is caused by having been slightly burned but it does not display correctly. A small amount of damage will refresh this and show the correct information.

In some rare cases, a health pack can spawn on a clue which will prevent you from correctly investigating it.

When attempting to join a Quickplay match, after leaving a team, the “please wait” might change back to red requiring you to press Play again.

In some rare and very specific scenarios, the bomb lance projectile might not explode.

Challenges: Kill 50 bosses is incorrectly tracked by the killing blow rather than participation.

Tutorial: Consumable replenishment may be incorrect after respawning.

Gunslinger: In some cases, players can shoot by pressing melee button after spamming a combination of different actions.

In some cases, a looted item will still appear on the blue boxes in Quickplay even after another player has taken it. You will not be able to interact with these items.

In some cases, the crosshair may not change dynamically when switching between aiming modes and can become stuck at the smaller size.

Gunslinger: Performing a heavy melee attack while you stop sprinting results in returning to the incorrect stance (should return to hipfire stance).

Switching between ADS and hipfire quickly, with the fanning trait, can occasionally result in not being able to fire.

Some inconsistencies may be experienced in terms of sensitivity while using gunslinger mode. Melee and weapon turn speeds are slightly different.

Quickplay: Looting a new tool can replace and already existing empty tool, rather than taking up the next available slot.

In some cases, Meatheads might be missing leeches and will not react to players.

Concertina wire can damage players through walls.

In some cases, you may encounter desyncs between the client and server when walking on edges/slopes.

Lootable weapons sometimes drop to close to each other making it difficult to loot the correct one.

In some cases, it is not possible to charge a melee attack instantly after swapping between weapons/tools.

Death from bleeding damage caused by AI can show as killing yourself in the damage history on the death screen.

The Crown and King rate of fire stat only changes when slugs are equipped, this is incorrect and the RoF has changed on the weapon overall.

Centennial sniper heavy attack can be interrupted with ADS too early which results in the scope taking too long to appear.