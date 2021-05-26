Update 1.27 has arrived for Hunt: Showdown and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.
Officially the patch is known as update 1.5.2 (and 1.5.2.1) and it’s available now for the PC and console versions of the game. While not a lot of new content has been added to today’s patch, you can expect to see a number of improvements thanks to many bug fixes.
Developer Crytek has also listed a plethora of known issues that should be addressed in future patches. The new update also fixes some bugs that have only plagued the console versions of the game too.
Anyway, you can read the full patch notes posted down below.
Hunt: Showdown Update 1.27 Patch Notes
General Updates
-
Hunters will now make noise when damaged by poison effects such as clouds (poison bolts etc) and the Hive swarms.
-
“Doctor Grunts” will now drop unusable medkits if they are damaged by explosives or fire. This is to bring it more in line with Scrapbeak (explosive custom ammo has been excluded and will not cause this effect).
-
The weapons held by Scrapbeak now have the correct sounds and damage types applied.
Bolt action logic
-
We have made some changes to the reload logic tied to some of our Bolt-action Weapons. Weapons like the Lebel and Mosin would usually lose a bullet when reloading (if you do not have the Bulletgrubber trait). Now, you will no longer lose the bullet if you reload right before the bolt has been cycled. This means that that you will be able to reload without losing this extra bullet if you do not have Bulletgrubber, as long as the reload is performed immediately after a shot has been taken.
Hunter control scheme improvements
-
We have made some slight changes to the “Hunter” control scheme in the hope to improve the overall smoothness of the setup. These improvements will help to reduce the chances of performing unwanted melee attacks when you intend to shoot. As long as the aim button is held, your hunter will not attempt to perform a melee attack.
Weapon Balance
-
Crown & King Auto-5 balance pass:
-
Increased sway when aiming down sights.
-
Slightly reduced rate of fire (but not too much to reduce its semi-auto feel).
-
-
Flechette Ammo:
-
Can now one-hit-kill (OHK) if enough pellets connect with the head (9m for long/medium barrel shotguns, 8m for small barrel).
-
While this range might feel quite far, in practice this will only really be effective with a precise headshot in close quarters.
-
-
Dum-Dum ammo (Nitro Express):
-
Increased the OHK range for the “Nitro express” Dum-Dum with upper torso shots (extended kill range of 15m).
-
The same downsides towards AI still apply so this change is aimed at the ammo type for the Nitro to be less flexible and more tailored to Hunting players.
-
-
Consistency pass to all medium and short barrel shotguns:
-
Adjustments made to make these weapons more reliable and less prone to encounter odd RNG behaviour at longer ranges.
-
Changes do not apply to the Romero Handcannon and Romero Hatchet.
-
-
Slugs ammo:
-
Slightly reduced the damage dealt to the lower torso from Slug rounds. (originally added in the first test server update but was not added to the patch notes when first posted)
-
Developer note:
The adjustments made to shotguns (excluding those mentioned above) are aimed at making them more consistent and reliable to use. These changes have also resulted in a slight increase to the effective range, but overall, they should behave more in line with expectations. There will still be a noticeable difference between the small/medium and large barrel shotguns (large barrel remain unchanged with this update), with the large still representing the upper end of shotgun performance, this change just means the smaller cousins will not be left behind in terms of usefulness.
Sparks LLR – Animation update:
-
We have updated the animations of the Sparks LRR family of rifle to be more in line with their real-life counterparts. This change is based on some recent feedback from a weapons expert reaction video created by Gamespot. (Thanks for the tips folks, we really appreciate it!)
Anti-camera wiggle:
-
The camera rotation speed can now be limited during a selection if hold interactions such as reviving or looting hunters.
-
This limit effect will only apply if the rotational input is consistently and unrealistically high.
-
Infrequent and quick turns for orientation will NOT have this effect applied (general movement will not be impacted by this change).
Anti-crouch Spam:
-
Hunters will now briefly suffer a movement speed penalty if they crouch too many times in a very short space of time.
-
Spacing the crouches to every other second will not trigger this penalty.
2nd Wave of Custom Ammo
Added additional Custom Ammo types to the following weapons and weapon families:
-
Caldwell Rival 78 – Penny Shot Custom Ammo.
-
Specter 1882 – Penny Shot Custom Ammo.
-
Caldwell Conversion Uppercut – Added Explosive Custom Ammo.
-
Winfield 1887 Terminus – Slug Custom Ammo.
-
Crown & King Auto-5 – Slug Custom Ammo.
-
When firing slugs, the Auto-5 produces noticeably stronger recoil between shots to balance this out against other weapons and ammo types.
-
-
Sparks LRR – Added Full Metal Jacket Custom Ammo
Weapons
-
Added Winfield Centennial Sniper variant for $298
Legendary Weapons
-
Added the Legendary Mosin Nagant M1891 “Bears Tooth”
-
This is the winner of the 3 Year Anniversary Weapon Skin Contest
-
Added for 0 Blood Bonds (just claim it in the store!)
Price Changes
-
Increased the price of the Slugs custom ammo to $200 (previously $150)
-
Winfield 1876 Centennial price reduced to $277 (previously $338)
Stats Changes
-
The stats tied to Explosive and Slugs custom ammo have been updated to be more representative of how the weapons work (no changes have been made to the weapons themselves).
-
“Hold” interactions will now display text under the progress circle to indicate which action you are performing:
-
“Healing” while using Health Stations or the First Aid Kit
-
“Healing Teammate” while using the First Aid Kit on a teammate
-
“Reviving Teammate”
-
“Investigating Clue” or “Closing Rift”
-
“Stopping Bleeding” or “Stopping Burning” or both while stopping status effects
-
“Looting Hunter”
-
“Acquiring Trait”
-
“Cleaning Weapon”
-
-
New “server” notification icons have been added to better communicate issues that may come up – such as server performance issues, packet loss, increased latency etc.
-
For detailed explanations of what each icon means can be found in the game manual.
-
Two new options have been added in the “Performance Stats” settings, one allowing to hide all warnings, and the other to display even more information
-
-
Improvements made to the HUD visuals for better readability:
-
Ammo count display have moved and realigned with the right side of the health bar.
-
Indicators (crouching, talking, out of breath) icons have been updated and moved to the left side of the health bar.
-
The Dark Sight Boost icon has been repositioned to the left side of the screen, fixing several overlapping issues in the process.
-
-
The scrollbar visuals in the menus have been updated for better readability.
-
The unnecessary “sell all” button have been removed from the store and the roster screens.
-
A pop-up will appear to notify of automatically claimed rewards of the daily challenges.
Performance & Stability
-
Fixed several occurrences of client and game server crashes.
-
Implemented additional logging to help us investigate issues where players are stuck in the loading screen.
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed an issue where the menu subtabs titles on Xbox could move slightly after a tab switch.
-
Fixed an issue on Xbox that sometimes caused player to experience an underserved penalty timer when one of its premade partner leaves.
-
Fixed an issue where RT/R2 Buttons were be misaligned.
-
Fixed an exploit that allowed players to lure Scrapbeak out of the boss arena.
-
Bosses will now be correctly affected by fire damage while in frenzy mode.
-
Fixed an issue that caused AI to be slower to react to triggers from players over longer distances.
-
Fixed an issue where interrupting the cocking of a bolt-action weapon whilst having Bulletgrubber would still play the grubber animation, even though the round that is being ejected is empty.
-
Fixed an issue that caused weapons in the Winfield family to be incorrectly cocked twice (double levering)
-
Fixed an issue with the Crown & King where the reload action continued for too long causing the animation to become stuck for longer than intended.
-
Fixed a bug that allowed the reload of the Quad Derringer to be cancelled early resulting in a faster reload.
-
Fixed an issue where the LeMat Revolver could play the chamber spin animation while using the shotgun.
-
Fixed an issue where the switch from a crossbow to secondary weapon was slower than intended.
-
Fixed an issue that caused the spread of the Dolch Precision while in iron sights to be higher than intended.
-
Fixed an issue that could result in being stuck in ADS for too long when using the flare gun.
-
Fixed an issue that resulted in not being able to charge a melee attack after fanning/levering and then switching to another weapon.
-
Fixed an issue where the Martini Henry light melee could sometimes seem to hit higher than the animation shows.
-
Fixed a bug that could cause the “death by headshot” to be heard where an enemy hunter would survive a headshot from explosive ammo.
-
Fixed a bug that resulted in small mouse movements not being correctly detected by the game.
-
Fixed a bug that caused the incorrect 3rd person animations for hunters to be shown when using the Winfield Marksman and the Winfield Vandal deadeye (the hunters head was looking in a different direction then where they were aiming).
-
Fixed a bug that caused the hunters fingers to be incorrectly visible when shooting the Winfield Centennial when in ADS while having the Iron repeater trait.
-
Fixed a bug that allowed players to melee when the map was open.
-
Fixed some potential hit validation issues that could occur when shots were fired at the moment of your hunters death.
-
Fixed an issue that could cause melee attacks to not break concertina wire depending on the angle of attack.
-
Fixed a bug that caused chaos bolts to become stuck in the air when used to kill a horse.
-
Fixed a bug where world items thrown while using the tomahawk trait would not break windows.
-
Fixed a bug where world items thrown while using the tomahawk trait that become stuck in walls, could damage nearby players when passing the item.
-
Fixed an issue that caused the crows around Scrapbeak’s Lair to be invisible.
-
Fixed an issue that caused multiple barrels to spawn in the same location.
-
Fixed an issue that could cause players to become stuck in a corner of a resupply station.
-
Fixed an issue that could cause more than 12 players to appear in a match.
-
Fixed a small gap in the floor at Lockbay Docks.
-
Fixed an exploit that allowed players to walk along the wall at Alice Farm allowing them to vault into the upper floor.
-
Fixed an issue that could cause a player to become stuck in the vegetation near Catfish Grove.
-
Fixed a spot in Port Reeker where players could get stuck on the boat.
-
Fixed an area in Reynard Mill & Lumber where players could get stuck in a corner.
-
Fixed an issue that could cause a player to become stuck in the vegetation near Stillwater Bend.
-
Fixed a bug that caused some objects to render out too quickly in Catfish Grove.
-
Fixed a bug that resulted in being able to see some bright lights through the gaps in the wall in the basement of Darrow Livestock.
-
Fixed a small gap in the floor at Blanchett Graves.
-
Fixed some floating trees near Blanchett Graves.
-
Fixed a bug that could cause players to become stuck under the bridge north of The Chapel of Madonna Noire.
-
Fixed a spot at Alain & Son’s Fish where players could climb to an area that should not be accessible.
-
Fixed some floating ravens that could appear when Scrapbeak is in Scupper Lake.
-
Fixed some floating ravens that could appear when Scrapbeak is in The Chapel of Madonna Noire.
-
Fixed an issue that could cause a player to become stuck in the vegetation at Alain & Son’s Fish.
-
Fixed a bug that prevented players from interacting with the weapon spawn in the hut southeast of Golden Acres.
-
Fixed some misplaced corn plants that appeared outside the cornfield next to Salter’s Pork.
-
Fixed a misplaced box that appeared in the wall at the east gate entrance of Prison.
-
Fixed a bug that could result in players being pushed below the map in instances when standing to close to the window shutters while attempting to close them at Prison.
-
Fixed some floating mailbag props in the Post Office at Lawson Station.
-
Adjusted some floating branches outside Golden Acres.
-
Adjusted some floating grass outside Wolfshead Arsenal.
-
Fixed a bug that prevented players from interacting with some world items at C&A Lumber.
-
Fixed a spot in Blanc Brinery where players could become stuck when Scrapbeak’s lair was present in this compound.
-
Fixed a small gap in the staircase at the south of Maw Battery.
-
Fixed a bug that prevented the bosses from following a specific path to get to hunters at Hemlock & Hide.
-
Improvements made to the staircase collisions at Fort Carmick.
-
Fixed an issue on the store page that caused some items to be missing or have the incorrect search tags.
-
Fixed several issues related to the maintenance messages that display in-game.
-
Fixed an issue where the skill comparison arrows could potentially show the incorrect information.
-
Fixed the missing “throwable” icon for the choke bomb.
-
Fixed an issue where the slot selection would not jump to the next free slot when replacing contraband items with new ones.
-
Removed the Account Linking button from the initial training screen.
-
Fixed a bug where the player profile picture could be missing. ‘
-
Fixed some missing translations for “stopping bleeding” and “stopping burning”.
-
Fixed an issue where selection would jump back to the top when discarding or selling a weapon, tool or consumable in roster which is not yet unlocked.
-
Fixed a bug where “Cancel invite” button was not working after coming back from a mission earlier than team partner(s).
-
Fixed a bug where Death Screen and Summary Screen would sometime display different PVP ratings.
-
Fixed some format issues of the text describing the Crossbow and Hand Crossbow in the book of weapons.
-
Fixed a bug where Legendary and regular recruits models would overlap when switching tabs too fast.
-
Fixed a bug where no pop-up was displayed when Hunt Dollars were earned as challenge reward.
-
Fixed a bug where Winfield Terminus Handcannon was written in uppercase in the manual.
-
Fixed a misalignment of the Nagant Poison Ammo description text in the book of weapons
Known Issues
-
In some cases, the cursor will still be visible while in a match.
-
Training tab can become stuck under other UI elements when leaving the training selections screen. Opening the training tab again will resolve this.
-
In some cases, switching to another weapon (looting) can result in the dropped weapon falling under the floor.
-
In some cases, where all consumable slots are full, you may not be able to purchase consumable items other than the one in the first slot.
-
In some cases, while in the “waiting for players” screen, it is possible for AI to attack.
-
Trials: In some cases, when replaying an earlier trial mission, you might spawn in with less health chunks than intended.
-
In some cases, while in gunslinger mode, performing multiple actions in very quick succession can cause players to melee instead of shooting as intended.
-
In some cases, crows may react to player noise later than intended. If there is a lot of occlusion between you and the crows, they can also be hard to hear.
-
In some cases, weapons will come out of ADS randomly.
-
In some cases, cancelling a reload will cause you to melee instead of shoot in cases where the right mouse button is held down.
-
Alt tabbing in and out repeatedly can result in losing control of your hunter.
-
Beartraps placed on window frames can cause issues with vaulting through the window.
-
In some cases, the banish state and extraction state can show the incorrect details. This is purely a visual issue. The normal status will continue as intended in the background.
-
Some weapons allow for two heavy melee attacks to be performed in quick succession before losing any stamina.
-
In some cases, if you are unable to loot a weapon it is because the client registers that it fell in a different place than is shown on the screen.
-
In some cases, after changing fire modes on the Winfield Aperture, it is not possible to ADS.
-
Quickplay: Picking up a small weapon while performing a switch to a larger weapon results in swapping the wrong item.
-
Poison effects from the hive and spider can persist even after their intended duration (poison bug).
-
In some cases, using ladders can teleport players or cause them to become stuck in other assets.
-
In some cases, after being revived or if a weapon is swapped with a Winfield equipped, the server will register might register that it has no ammo.
-
In some cases, the chambered/last round ammo count will unintentionally change at the same time.
-
Some textures/LoD might change intermittently during gameplay.
-
In some case the bounty tokens might spawn in the floor of the lair, but you should still be able to interact with it correctly.
-
In some cases, the clones of the Assassin may become stuck and will not attack players.
-
Switching between fire modes on the LeMat may result in a weird looping audio and cause you to not to return to your previous stance.
-
Chaining shots while using gunslinger mode is less reliable than in Hunter mode.
-
Preparing a weapon while in Gunslinger can result in being unable to melee.
-
In some cases, while in gunslinger returning to ADS after cancelling a reload can require too many inputs.
-
Poison traps cannot be seen when your hunter has the ‘Vigilant’ trait.
-
In some rare cases, the spider may become stuck beneath the floor after jumping on a player.
-
In some cases, the crosshair for the throwing knives can disappear during gameplay.
-
Dying to a poison cloud or poison trip mine will result in seeing an empty death screen.
-
Spectator mode: Aiming state of the player does not always line up with what is visible in spectator mode.
-
Unlocking a legendary item can often change the order of items in the list when modifying your loadout.
-
Shooting a hive bomb that is floating on the water (with a shotgun) can result in multiple instances of the swarm.
-
Challenges: Hunters that are damaged by other players but receive a killing blow from AI count towards the total. This is not intended and should only add to the total when the killing blow is caused by a player.
-
In some cases, your health bar will remain onscreen even though it appears to have no damage. This is caused by having been slightly burned but it does not display correctly. A small amount of damage will refresh this and show the correct information.
-
In some rare cases, a health pack can spawn on a clue which will prevent you from correctly investigating it.
-
When attempting to join a Quickplay match, after leaving a team, the “please wait” might change back to red requiring you to press Play again.
-
In some rare and very specific scenarios, the bomb lance projectile might not explode.
-
Challenges: Kill 50 bosses is incorrectly tracked by the killing blow rather than participation.
-
Tutorial: Consumable replenishment may be incorrect after respawning.
-
Gunslinger: In some cases, players can shoot by pressing melee button after spamming a combination of different actions.
-
In some cases, a looted item will still appear on the blue boxes in Quickplay even after another player has taken it. You will not be able to interact with these items.
-
In some cases, the crosshair may not change dynamically when switching between aiming modes and can become stuck at the smaller size.
-
Gunslinger: Performing a heavy melee attack while you stop sprinting results in returning to the incorrect stance (should return to hipfire stance).
-
Switching between ADS and hipfire quickly, with the fanning trait, can occasionally result in not being able to fire.
-
Some inconsistencies may be experienced in terms of sensitivity while using gunslinger mode. Melee and weapon turn speeds are slightly different.
-
Quickplay: Looting a new tool can replace and already existing empty tool, rather than taking up the next available slot.
-
In some cases, Meatheads might be missing leeches and will not react to players.
-
Concertina wire can damage players through walls.
-
In some cases, you may encounter desyncs between the client and server when walking on edges/slopes.
-
Lootable weapons sometimes drop to close to each other making it difficult to loot the correct one.
-
In some cases, it is not possible to charge a melee attack instantly after swapping between weapons/tools.
-
Death from bleeding damage caused by AI can show as killing yourself in the damage history on the death screen.
-
The Crown and King rate of fire stat only changes when slugs are equipped, this is incorrect and the RoF has changed on the weapon overall.
-
Centennial sniper heavy attack can be interrupted with ADS too early which results in the scope taking too long to appear.
-
Performing multiple specific actions at once can result in players unintentionally standing when in a crouched position.
For more on this update, you can visit the game’s official Reddit page. Hunt: Showdown is out now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.