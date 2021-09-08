Update 1.35 has arrived for Hunt: Showdown, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

A new update has now arrived for both the PC and console versions of Hunt: Showdown today on September 8th, 2021. If you are playing the game on PS4, the update patch number should be 1.35. For everyone else, this is officially known as patch 1.6.1.2.

This update is a new hotfix that comes with several more improvements to the game. Several bug fixes have been made to the game as well as one extra change. It does not look like this update comes with any new features or items.

You can read the full patch notes below.

Hunt: Showdown Update 1.35 Patch Notes (1.6.1.2)

General Updates

Increased the chance to encounter the new time of day – Sundown.

Developer Note: Sundown has been changed to be daytime variant rather than a low visibility night time variant. This means we have increased the chance to encounter this to be inline with the other day time variations.



Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that caused players to encounter the 0x20007 error when queuing for Quickplay.

Fixed a bug that caused the legendary skins tied to throwable items to be removed from the weapon when hitting AI.

Fixed a bug that caused AI to T-pose for one frame after being killed.

Fixed an issue that caused aspects of the “Third Son” legendary hunter to not be visible on XBOX. (this also relates to the screen tearing issue that would occur when in close proximity to this hunter).

Improved visibility / lowered obstructions for Scopes in certain times of day by reducing lens reflections while in ADS. Applies to all scoped weapons.

Info taken above comes from the game’s Reddit page. Hunt: Showdown is available now on the PC, PS4, and Xbox One platforms.