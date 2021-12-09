Update 1.7.1 has arrived for Hunt: Showdown, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. PC players got a special spot in this Hunt: Showdown update. Besides their unique additions to the game, all the remaining changes are going to be available on all platforms, so every console will get the same fixes and changes. Here’s everything new with Hunt: Showdown update 1.7.1.

Hunt: Showdown Update 1.7.1 Patch Notes

PC only Highlights

Rearranging Inventory Items – Item Hotswap Feature (Limited to PC)

With Update 1.7.1 we’re introducing the ability to rearrange Weapons and Items on your Hunter while still within a mission. Rearranging your items only takes a moment, and we know it will become second nature to Hunters of the Bayou in no time.

To move or swap items:

Hold the item you wish to be moved in your Hunter’s hands

Press and hold the button assigned to the inventory slot where you’d like the item to go

After a short delay, the item will be placed in the target inventory slot If this inventory slot already contains an item, the two will swap positions



Moving and swapping items is limited to their slot categories. Weapons can only move to other weapon slots, same with Tools and Consumables.

General Updates

Audio

Added a sound effect for Miner grunt’s headlamp being destroyed without the fireball.

Improved sound design for silenced weapons.

Developers Note:

Since the introduction of the Vetterli 71 Karabiner Silencer, we noticed that the previously released silenced weapons (Sparks LRR Silencer, Winfield M1873C Silencer, and the Nagant M1895 Silencer) would need a slight rework of their design to be more in line with the original “base” weapons. This change is purely aesthetic and should not impact gameplay (e.g., The audible distance of the Silenced Shot).

World

Lawson Delta

Added more sandbags to the roof of the Waiting Hall in Lawson Station. This should help offer more cover from all directions while upon the roof

Made the side-building roofs fully accessible in Wolfshead Arsenal.

Bug Fixes

AI

Fixed an issue where the Butcher would incorrectly shoot a projectile at a wall instead of a player

Tentative fix for bosses sometimes dropping Bounty Tokens underneath boss lair stairs where the tokens could not be reached

Fixed an issue where Concertina Armoured could kill chickens when walking past the chicken coop

Fixed a rare server crash related to AI navigation systems

World

Fixed an issue where cash registers would be facing the wrong way

Fixed a missing roof in Lockbay Docks while in the Tutorial

Fixed an issue where wooden footsteps could be heard in the basement of Lockbay Docks

Fixed an issue where the Butcher could partially get stuck in the basement of Darrow Livestock

Fixed an issue where the Spider couldn´t reach players in Wolfshead Arsenal

Fixed a spot where players could get stuck in Stanley Coal Company

Fixed an issue where crows can spawn too close to a player spawn point outside Moses Poultry

Fixed a spot where players could get stuck in Reeves Quarry

Fixed an issue where bullets could be blocked by an invisible obstacle in Weeping Stone Mill

>Fixed a small see-through gap at the stairs by the new crypt entrance in Healing-Waters Church

Moved the crank wheel at the new crypt gate to the other side in Healing-Waters Church

Fixed a spot where players could get stuck in Fort Bolden

Fixed a bug where two cash registers would spawn in the same location

Fixed an issue where windows would sometimes become indestructible

Tentative fix for walls not properly rendering in spectator mode

Fixed a spot where players could get stuck in Darin Shipyard

Fixed a spot where players could get stuck in Cyprus Huts

Fixed a spot where players could get stuck in, beneath a roof in Scupper Lake

Gunplay

Fixed an issue where the Vetterli Marksman used the wrong base sensitivity, making the default camera speed faster than other marksman variants

Fixed an issue where the Dolch precision would eject one more bullet than intended when reloading without Bulletgrubber

Reconnect

Fixed an issue preventing players from properly red-skull-reviving with a Bounty after a full reconnect

Fixed an issue where players would immediately execute world interactions that were queued up during an on-the-fly reconnect

Fixed an issue where event items that should boost Darksight range would not properly work

Fixed an issue where windows looked unbroken after a reconnect

Fixed an issue where after multiple reconnects players would no longer automatically crouch upon disconnecting

Fixed an issue where after a reconnect a burning player could no longer ignite AI and/or other players surrounding them

Fixed an issue where players were able to navigate the main menu before selecting a choice on the reconnect pop-up

Fixed an issue where the button shortcuts on the main menu were still working while a reconnect pop-up was active

UI

Fixed an issue that caused zooming in and out of hunter models while scrolling through recruits

Fixed an issue which caused the wrong reward to be selected while prestiging under certain conditions

Fixed a visual bug that caused custom ammo 3D models to be displayed on top of other weapons in the Equipment list

Fixed an issue that showed incorrect weapons briefly when selecting an ammo type filter in the Arsenal

Fixed an issue where the equipment tab would scroll incorrectly

Fixed an issue where previously removed “plus icons” came back when scrolling in the roster

Fixed an issue where fully dead teams, solo players, and QP players would sometimes get misleading info on leave mission

Fixed an issue where, when equipping four consumables, the selection would jump to the first consumable slot and render the reduce button useless

Fixed a visual bug that caused a gap between lines to appear after using filters in the legendary weapon store

Fixed a visual bug that caused a tooltip to be shown in the legendary weapon store despite the filter being empty

Console

Fixed an issue that caused some tooltips, including the KDA, to be hidden behind other elements

Fixed an issue that caused, pressing LT/L1 while downed with teammates still alive to show the kill view prematurely

Fixed an issue where Input devices were displaying incorrectly

Fixed an issue where specific mission hints were missing the ‘DualShock’ trackpad symbol

Known Issues

Please note – this list is not all-encompassing. We are aware that some currently known issues might not be listed, however, we will continue to update them as these are reported to us.

In some cases, AI can attack players before the match has started

In some cases, the Assassin clone can become stuck and not try to attack players

In some cases, the Butcher’s bounty token can spawn below the floor/stair and be unable to be picked up

In some cases, Meatheads may be missing leeches and not react to players

In some cases, receiving bleeding damage from AI can show “you killed yourself” in damage history

In some cases, the Spider’s frenzy is sometimes canceled when a player leaves the boss lair

In some cases, audio sounds as if it comes from a different position than it does

In some cases, switching fire modes on Dual wielding LeMats doesn’t go into the correct stance, and plays a weird looping audio

In some cases, players can interact with trait charms at a specific range which plays the ‘trait acquired’ audio but doesn’t give the player the trait

In some cases, the Spider can fall through the floor and become stuck when performing an attack

In some cases, razor wire can damage players through walls

In some cases, weapons can drop on top of each other making it difficult to loot the correct one

In some cases, players location can desync between client and server

In some cases, the crosshair stops changing size dynamically and will stay at a very small size

In some cases, the crosshair for the throwing knife/axes can disappear during a mission

In some cases, the banishment counter can desync for players

In some cases, the ammo counter doesn’t update correctly when fast-firing the Scottfield

For some challenges when an AI finishes off a hunter that kills counts towards the Player that damaged the Hunter before previously

In some cases, players won’t get a hit marker with melee while dealing damage

In some cases, Very High Spec users may be experiencing lower fps since a recent patch

In some cases, players may experience a stall on banishment

In some cases, players are unable to fire when switching quickly from iron sights to fanning

In some cases, the Winfield can empty itself server-side after the player gets revived or swapping weapons

In some cases, the transition between poison states can result in a slight camera shake

Very rarely, dragon breath ammo can set the corpse of a player on fire (on kill)

In some cases, ammo on single-shot weapons may not be reloaded when switching while vaulting

In some cases, using a first aid kit while burning may cause problems with regeneration

Melee queuing sometimes fails for some weapons/items

In some cases, having RMB pressed while switching to a melee tool/world item doesn’t prepare a heavy melee

In some cases, players cannot instantly charge a melee after using a different tool/consumables (like throwing knives)

In some cases, players can’t sprint when they make a sprint input after a hipfire shot (only while sprint and ADS are on different buttons)

In some cases, players will randomly un-ADS their weapon

In some cases, when canceling a reload the player will melee instead of shooting (while RMB is held down)

In some cases, medkits can drop on a clue making them difficult to interact with

In some cases, players might remain empty/wrong handed when swapping weapons and vaulting at the same time

In specific cases, having sprint and ADS on different buttons ignores sprinting

The view of spectators doesn’t always represent the correct aiming state of the player

In some cases, players can be stuck continuously executing ‘LMB’

In some cases, players can have different sensitivities for melee weapons and normal guns

In some cases, players are unable to loot weapons and will receive the ‘Ammo Full’ message when pressing interacting

In some cases, used up tools get replaced when players pick up a new tool

In some cases, the poison effect from a hive or spider can be stuck on a player

In some cases, arrows and other retrievable may become unpickable when a killed AI is despawned

In some cases, bear trap placing is canceled when too close to another object

In some cases, weapons can drop below floors after switching

In some cases, picking up a small weapon during a weapon switch animation (from large to small) ends in swapping the wrong weapon

In some cases, flares stay alive for reconnected players and loop the throw audio

In some cases, the ammo display for single-action rifles can show incorrectly after a temporary disconnect

In some cases, climbing a ladder after a partial disconnect puts the player in a climbing state

In some cases, players won’t start with full HP when replaying a Trial

After equipping all four consumable slots, players may have difficulties purchasing more consumables with double click

In some cases, after leaving a group and queuing for QP the button “Please wait” gets active/red again

In some cases, bleeding damage ticks are not properly represented in a players damage history

In some cases, the crosshair can be missing after switching weapons in gunslinger

In some cases, a Hunter is partially visible for a short time while in the lobby after a match has started or finished. (Players may see floating weapons, but not the Hunter model in the menu)

In some cases, banishment and token UI can display the wrong status

In some cases, dying to ‘burning out’ shows a placeholder/previous death screen

Some items in the progression list can disappear when unlocking them

In some cases, dying to the poison cloud left by a poison trip mine may display an empty death screen

In some cases, unlocking a legendary weapon can change the order of the legendary weapon list

In some cases, the bomb lance deals no explosion area damage

In some cases, bullets have difficulty penetrating objects they should be able too

In some cases, crows can react late to nearby players

In some cases, concertina wire doesn’t break consistently

In some cases, shooting a hive bomb that is floating on the water with a shotgun spawns multiple instances of the hive swarm

In some cases, Geom layers can sometimes not load for a compound

In some cases, concertina wire doesn’t deal damage to players

In some cases, using a ladder may result in teleporting and being stuck inside assets

Players do not receive the confirmation popup when attempting to leave a mission as the final living member of a team (or as a Solo player)

Besides the additions to the PC version of the game, Hunt: Showdown received an incredible amount of fixes in this update. Things like the UI, gunplay, AI enemies, and even the in-game world received multiple changes. The list of known issues is rather long, but at least they are aware of those problems. It is just a matter of time until they fix any of them, so don’t get too worried.

Hunt: Showdown is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. For more information regarding the patch, go to the official Hunt: Showdown Twitter page.