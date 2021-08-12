Update 1.05 will soon arrive for Hunter’s Arena: Legends, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The pre-season of the game has finished and this means Season 1 is about to be ushered in. Gamers will receive rewards based on how well you ended up at the end of the season.

Season 1 is already here so players can get rewards already based on your gaming skills. Aside from Season rewards, there have been a few adjustments and bug fixes that have been made with Hunter’s Arena: Legends. It’s also worth mentioning there is a 1.5 XP event happening this weekend.

Anyway, you can read some of the details of the new patch notes posted down below.

Hunter’s Arena: Legends Update 1.05 Patch Notes

BALANCE ADJUSTMENTS

Wu Kong, Sandy, Pigsy, Momo, Dalgi’s attack damage not correctly showing up has been fixed.

Mir

– “Exploding Rage” (Passive) enemy skill resist reduction has been changed from rate reduction to fixed reduction.

Momo

– Basic attack’s knock back distance has decreased.

Jun

– “Death Embrace” range has increased.

Aiden

– Basic attack and other skills can be used after landing “Iron Will”

Mimi

– “Inferno” pulling in activates faster.

CHARACTER BUG FIXES

Wu Kong’s clone not correctly showing up while using “Swap” during quickstep has

been fixed.

Lock on being cancelled when Wu Kong uses “Swap” has been fixed.

Wu Kong’s HP bar not showing up after using “Swap” has been fixed.

Ara’s “Lycoris” skill damage not correctly showing up when countered has been fixed.

Momo’s 3 rd and 4 th basic attacks’ hit effect not showing up has been fixed.

and 4 basic attacks’ hit effect not showing up has been fixed. Sandy’s “Focused Strike” being able to casted again right after using another skill has been fixed.

BUG FIXES AND SYSTEM UPDATES

Attack damage not correctly showing up for few characters has been fixed.

System message not correctly showing up when entering the arena has been fixed.

Skill effect noise constantly playing has been fixed.

Background music constantly playing after skipping victory animation has been fixed.

Item registered in Quick slot not showing up after being revived in Trio mode has been fixed.

Displaying 2nd page first in Rankings has been fixed.

Kill buff effect not being absorbed has been fixed.

Door in the starting island not opening on PS4 has been fixed.

Trap door in Fanatic Ruins not activating properly has been fixed.

Being able to use rappel in the middle of combo, skill, and quickstep has been fixed.

If you want to see more patch notes for this new update, you can head on over to the official website right now. The patch in question should be released within the next few hours. Hunter’s Arena: Legends is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.