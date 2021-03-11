Immortals Fenyx Rising Update 1.20 Patch Notes

Update 1.20 has arrived for Immortals Fenyx Rising and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added to this patch. The game’s update is out now for all platforms.

The new patch size varies depending on which version of Immortals Fenyx Rising you own. The patch is 5.1GB and and 5,3GB on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S respectively. On PS4 and PS5 it’s 4.90GB and 3.22GB. As for the Nintendo Switch, that patch size is only 2.65GB.

The patch adds a lot of bug fixes, but it also adds support for the upcoming DLC called “Myths of the Eastern Realm”. You can read the full patch notes written down below.

Immortals Fenyx Rising 1.20 Patch Notes

Highlights:

Added support for the “Myths of the Eastern Realm” add-on, coming soon ✿

Stability improvements

Various bug fixes

Quests, world events, side activities:

Added a failsafe to ensure Fenyx does not lose items found in the Vaults

Fixed an issue where the Fleet Footed Merch store and the Live Tasks were not available in the Hall of Gods

Fixed an issue where Fenyx could not reenter Ajax Fort after falling into the water

Fixed an issue where NPCs were missing from the Hall of the Gods – Hermes just told us everyone is there, safe and sound!

Fixed an issue where killing World Bosses would not award Mythical fragments

Gameplay, combat and balancing

Added small health regeneration to preserve first section of the health bar in Vaults – But we all know Fenyx can rise from the ashes…

User interface:

Added an option to toggle the ‘double press dodge’ action

Immortals Fenyx Rising is out now for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and even Google Stadia. If you want to know more details about today’s update, visit the game’s official forum.