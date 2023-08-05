Is Baldur’s Gate 3 Coming to PC Game Pass? Xbox?

Image: Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 is the highly anticipated sequel in the Baldur’s Gate franchise, and PC players are having an absolute blast with it. The praise is so high that some early impressions call it a masterpiece. So with so much hype around the game, Game Pass players wonder if they’ll get to dive in. Here is everything we know about Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to PC and Xbox Game Pass.

Will Baldur’s Gate 3 Come to Game Pass?

At the time of writing, there is no confirmation on whether Baldur’s Gate 3 will be coming to PC or Xbox game pass. In fact, there has yet to be a confirmation if the massive RPG game will even get an Xbox port. Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently exclusive to PC, with a PlayStation 5 release in September 2023.

With no Xbox port and considering Microsoft owns Game Pass and Xbox, it’s highly unlikely that we will see Baldur’s Gate 3 hit the subscription anytime soon, especially since Larian Studios have yet to mention the idea to the public. That said, the third entry may come to Game Pass further down the road as Baldur’s Gate 1 and 2 are rumored to be coming to the popular subscription service. So all we can do is be patient until that time comes if it ever does.

As for those who have a PC, you can purchase the full version of the game on Steam for $59.99. This is a great price, considering games as massive as Baldur’s Gate 3 usually run for the standard price of $69.99. With that price, I wish I had a gaming PC to jump into the new Baldur’s Gate right now, but unfortunately, I’ll have to wait until the PlayStation 5 version comes on September 6, 2023.

If you do end up purchasing the game at full price on your PC, feel free to check out all the guides we have for it, as the game can be very complex and confusing at times!

