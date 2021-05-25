Is Biomutant Coming to Game Pass?

Biomutant is finally here and people are already wondering if it is going to join the rest of the magnificent games you can find, in Game Pass. This open-world action-RPG was a truly a much anticipated title, as it’s been in development for a couple of years now. With a team of only 20 developers behind the scenes, it did manage to make its way through to pretty much every major platform besides the Nintendo Switch, but will it be added in the popular Microsoft service? Let’s find out.

Is Biomutant going to be added in Game Pass?

As of the time of writing this article, there hasn’t been any official announcement or indication that Biomutant will be joining the Game Pass roster of games. This however is by no means clear proof that it won’t be added, at some point. The publishers of Biomutant, THQ Nordic, are no strangers to the benefits of the service, as they already have multiple IPs in there. From the most recent release of Destroy all Humans(remake) to Wreckfest and a lot of other titles, the company is already providing players around the world their awesome games in all of their glory, through Game Pass.

This fact alone is enough for us to at least hope for the game to be added to the service, as it goes without saying it’s going to see a boost to its active playerbase. We’ve already seen a good number of AAA titles being added day one, such as Outriders, and there isn’t a reason why Biomutant couldn’t share the same fate. Microsoft even recently claimed that they will be adding a lot more games as time goes by, and this new IP could really benefit from the service. Only time will tell, but for the time being, Biomutant is only available through a digital or physical purchase.

Biomutant is available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. For more related content about the game, feel free to check the rest of our guides right here.