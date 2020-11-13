Is Demon’s Souls Coming to PC?

Demon’s Souls first appeared on the PlayStation 3 in 2009 and quickly became the reference point for challenging mainstream games. Sony kept the inaugural Souls installment exclusive to their platform despite the series later moving on to more platforms with the Dark Souls trilogy. Now Demon’s Souls is making a harrowing return as an equally gorgeous and grim remake, prepared to enrage a whole new generation of players on a new generation of consoles.

With From Software’s other succeeding works — Dark Souls, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and the upcoming Elden Ring — all spanning multiple platforms, the question remains: will the Demon’s Souls remake finally break free of its PlayStation shackles and release on PC?

The answer, at least at the moment, is no. The Demon’s Souls PS5 remake announcement was originally accompanied by the text, “Also available on PC.” Sadly, a follow-up statement was issued claiming the inclusion of the text was due to human error. Whether or not the explanation is actually true cannot be determined, although it’s hard to believe there isn’t a future where PC players have an opportunity to get in on the punishing action.

Sony has stated as recently as August 2020 that the company “will explore expanding [their] 1st party titles to the PC platform.” We have already seen this occur with Horizon Zero Dawn and Death Stranding. The Demon’s Souls situation is sounding more like “when,” not “if” as it relates to a PC release.

However, that is purely speculation at this point. Without a definitive answer on the existence, or lack thereof, of timed exclusivity on PS5 from Sony or developer Bluepoint Games, we are left with only the news that the Demon’s Souls remake is a next gen Sony exclusive and will remain so for the foreseeable future.