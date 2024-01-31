Is Eastward Octopia on Xbox?

Image: Pixpil

If you’re an Xbox owner who enjoys Eastward, I’m sure you’re wondering if Eastward – Octopia is available on Xbox.

Eastward, the popular adventure game, has recently expanded its universe with the release of a massive DLC called Octopia. This expansion has garnered significant interest among players, particularly due to its positive reception on Steam.

Can you Play Eastward Octopia on Xbox?

Image: Pixpil

As of now, Eastward – Octopia is not available on Xbox. The expansion was released for PC and Nintendo Switch. While Xbox players may be eager to play the expansion, there is no official announcement about the release of Eastward – Octopia on Xbox. However, it’s likely that it will eventually come to the platform.

Unfortunately, some ports are often harder to do than others, and different platforms might have different requirements that can affect the release date of games and DLCs. Eastward was originally released on September 16, 2021, but it only received an Xbox version on December 1, 2022.

Image: Pixpil

Eastward – Octopia is described by its developers as a parallel universe where space and time have collided. Sam and John have settled in a peaceful place called Octopia, investing their savings into a dilapidated country house in desperate need of care and attention. In this DLC, players can farm, tend to livestock, and even chat with ghosts.

To be honest, it’s hard to categorize Eastward – Octopia as “just a DLC.” It’s clear that this expansion is more than just an add-on. It’s a full game in its own right. Octopia provides a fantastic way to gain some closure after the main game and a fully functional farm simulator with its own gameplay loops, all for the price of an expansion. Octopia is a wonderful addition to the Eastward franchise, especially for those who have completed the main story and want to continue playing. I certainly hope that Xbox players will be able to enjoy it soon.

