Is Enshrouded on Xbox Series X and Series S?

Few survival games have achieved the level of popularity that Enshrouded had during its early access. The game has sparked interest among both PC and console gamers, leading many to ask: Is Enshrouded available on Xbox Series X and Series S?

Can you Play Enshrouded on Xbox Series X and Series S?

At present, Enshrouded is not available on Xbox consoles. It’s currently in the Early Access phase on Steam, with Keen Games indicating that the game will first be available on PC during this phase, and will only be released on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 when the full version is launched.

Unfortunately, even though the Xbox versions of the game are confirmed, we don’t know when the game will be fully released. Console players also wonder if Enshrouded will support crossplay. Although the developers want to implement this feature, they haven’t made any promises. We’ll just have to wait and see.

When Will Enshrouded Be Fully Released?

There’s no official release date for Enshrouded on Xbox yet, but I have a hypothesis. A developer note on Enshrouded’s Steam page reveals Keen Games’ intention to complete the game’s Early Access phase within a year. This suggests that Enshrouded could be available on Xbox by late 2024 or early 2025. However, these projected dates are subject to change based on Enshrouded’s development timeline and the game’s content schedule and popularity. We all know that games get delayed from time to time, especially when it comes to early-access games.

Keen Games has big plans for Enshrouded. They intend to continue expanding the game world, adding new features, and refining the gameplay based on player feedback. The game has registered 160,405 concurrent players, which is not a small feat! The future seems bright for Enshrouded. I just hope that they stick the landing and successfully launch the game without too much delay.

