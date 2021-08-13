Is Hades Coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Consoles players starting today August 13, 2020, will have the chance to play the multi-award-winning, rogue-like dungeon crawler game, Hades. The game started turning heads ever since its release on PC last year, its unique style of combat and its creative way of storytelling had its players playing it for 100 hours and more without sensing the time.

“We have been blown away by the response to Hades and can’t wait to bring it to our fans on Xbox and PlayStation around the world,” said Amir Rao, Studio Director at Supergiant Games. “We’re excited to partner with the team at Private Division on the retail release to help Hades reach a new audience.”

PlayStation and Xbox gamers alike will now have the chance to experience the masterpiece themselves, but are Game Pass members going to enjoy this title at no extra cost? Let’s find out.

Is Hades Available on Xbox Game Pass?

Simply put, fortunately for every game pass member, the game was announced to be joining Xbox Game Pass last June. As of August 13, 2021, Hades is now available to Xbox Game Pass members for both console and PC subscribers alike.

In Hades, players will be playing as the Prince of the Underworld and will journey with him in his quest to hack and slash his way to escape Hades’ grip and the Underworld altogether. The game will feature an interesting take on your favorite Greek gods, with all the gossip and the overall story developing every time you die and start over from the beginning.

Hades is now available on PC, Playstation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The game is also available to all Xbox Game Pass members on Xbox and PC, and is rated T for Teen by the ESRB.