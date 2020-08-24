EA and Nintendo have had a bit of a rocky history for awhile now after their pledging to support the Wii U at its launch back in 2013. Since that time, support for Nintendo platforms like the Nintendo Switch have been hit and miss. EA Sports games in particular have not been that prevalent on Nintendo Switch, but more recent talk of support from EA on the Switch has people wondering if the latest iteration of Madden may be coming to Nintendo’s current platform.

Is Madden 21 Coming to Nintendo Switch?

Back during the Wii generation alongside the Xbox 360 and PS3, the majority of the EA Sports titles released across all three platforms. Due to the Wii being a weaker platform, these were often different versions of the game, but versions on Nintendo platforms nonetheless.

That all came to a halt after the release of Madden 14 on the Wii U for the Madden series, which was the last Madden game to date on a Nintendo platform. They followed the next year with FIFA 15 on the Wii, before taking a hiatus entirely on Nintendo until the release of FIFA 18 on the Nintendo Switch. These Nintendo Switch releases for FIFA though have continued the previous trend of being much weaker versions of the game with less features.

As far as Madden 21 coming to the Nintendo Switch, there is nothing announced at this time for it. Considering EA typically releases all of their versions for each console at the same time when it comes to their sports titles, except for when next-gen versions come later like we’ll see later this year with the PS5 and Xbox Series X, it’s not looking good for Madden 21 to be coming to Switch at all.

The main reason for this is probably because it’s just not worth it for EA in the long run. FIFA is a worldwide sport that is a major seller around the world, while Madden is mostly only a big seller in the US. To have to make a different version of the game just for a less powerful platform like the Switch would be too much work, which is why we aren’t seeing Madden 21 available for Nintendo Switch as well. Hopefully this is something that will change in the future, but it’s not looking good for this year.