Is Persona 5 Strikers a Sequel?

Persona 5 Strikers is right around the corner for everyone to enjoy, depending if you pre-ordered it or not, and this highly anticipated entry in the Persona franchise has a few surprises in its story and world accordingly. While the whole gameplay formula has significantly changed, from being a full-blown turn-based RPG, to a hack ‘n’ slash musou-like title, our story here takes place where the original predecessor was left. In fact, 6 months after the events of Persona 5.

Is Persona 5 Strikers a true sequel to the original?

To answer right away the question above, yes and no. This is confusing, I know, but hear me out. While Persona 5 Strikers is indeed a true sequel to the original Persona 5, it is actually NOT a sequel to Persona 5 Royal. Well, they are pretty much the same game you may say, but not really.

Persona 5 Royal was the literal complete edition of the main entry, being an upgrade to almost every aspect, alongside some major new content. New characters, new quests, items, Personas, you name it. But, the Royal version was actually in development within the same time frame as Strikers, therefore the team didn’t have a clear picture of what Royal is brining to the table, hence focusing on the story of the original source, Persona 5. This is why there are major names missing from Strikers, namely the character Kasumi and more.

In any case, the team behind Persona 5 Strikers clearly stated that even if the story continues from Persona 5, and not Royal, any player who is familiar with this universe in any way, won’t have any trouble at all following the story of Strikers. Newcomers and veterans alike, can enjoy the game from beginning to end, without even actually playing those 2 entries prior. Although I don’t really suggest this, since there is a huge amount of references and character interactions that are based to the previous titles.

Persona 5 Strikers officially releases on February 23, 2021 for the PC, PS4 and the Nintendo Switch. Those that pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition, can jump into the game right now.