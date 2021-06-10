Is PSO2 New Genesis Coming to Nintendo Switch?

With PSO2 New Genesis finally coming out, one frequent question in everyone’s mind is this, are we going to see the popular MMO hitting the Nintendo Switch collection? A franchise that is hugely popular in Japan, finally decided to show its face in the Western parts of the world, with a global release. The original Phantasy Star Online 2 actually did make it through, however that took several years with most content being already out in the East. This time around, we get to experience the game in all of its glory from the beginning, and why not having the option to do so, on the go. Let’s find out if PSO2 New Genesis is coming to the Switch.

Is PSO2 coming to Nintendo Switch?

Here is the thing, PSO2 New Genesis is actually, already out for the highly successful console. However, not here. The Switch release is exclusive only to Japan and this is also the case with the base PSO2 game. For a while now, people in those regions could log into the game from their portable platforms and while all of us were drooling for something similar, we did in fact receive hints here in the West about a possible Switch launch. These claims however remained only that, rumors and speculations, with no actual Switch release in the end.

As of right now, there are no announcements for a possible Nintendo Switch release, globally. If we combine bits and bits from here and there, you could say there are some hints about it, but based on previous decisions it is most likely we are not getting one. There is a catch though. PSO2 New Genesis released at the same time, everywhere around the world, in contrast to Phantasy Star Online 2. Which means that if SEGA sees a rise in the game’s profits from the Western side, due to this fact, they may actually reconsider and bring it here too. The only way to actually help this become a reality, is by actually showing from within the game that we want this to happen. Active playerbase and high income from microtransactions will be the major factor in this, so let’s all cross fingers and wait patiently for this highly sought release.

(PSO2) Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis is available on PC and Xbox. For more related content about the game, feel free to check the rest of our guides right here.