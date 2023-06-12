Is Star Wars Outlaws Coming to PlayStation?

Image: Ubisoft

Are you wondering if Star Wars Outlaws is coming to PlayStation after seeing it announced during Xbox Games Showcase 2023? The upcoming Star Wars Outlaws video game has become highly anticipated among franchise fans. Yet, some are concerned that it may only be available as an exclusive title, preventing them from playing it. However, the answer to this concern may come as a pleasant surprise, bringing joy to these fans.

Is Star Wars Outlaws Coming to PC?

Image: Ubisoft

Yes, Star Wars Outlaws is coming to PlayStation and PC, per Ubisoft’s website. However, Star Wars Outlaws will not release on previous generation consoles like the PlayStation 4. Being excluded from previous generation consoles shouldn’t be a surprise, as most recent triple a titles have already been excluded. However, this news should make Star Wars fans who do not own Xbox consoles happy, as Star Wars Outlaws could have easily been an Xbox-exclusive title.

Experience the thrill of the first-ever open-world Star Wars game, Star Wars Outlaws, launching on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC in 2024. Developed by Ubisoft’s Massive Entertainment in partnership with Lucasfilm Games, this game puts you in the shoes of Kay Vess (played by Humberly González), a sly outlaw who, along with her faithful companion Nix (voiced by Dee Bradley Baker), must pull off a daring heist in the Outer Rim like never before.

Star Wars Outlaws is set between the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. This game occurs when the Galactic Empire is relentlessly pursuing the final defeat of the Rebel Alliance while the criminal underworld is thriving. The protagonist, Kay, will undertake high-risk, high-reward missions for the galaxy’s crime syndicates as she seeks to start a new life.

- This article was updated on June 12th, 2023