Is The Outlast Trials on Xbox, PS5, PS4?

Are you wondering if you can play The Outlast Trials on Xbox, PS5, PS4, or other platforms besides PC? The eagerly anticipated addition to the Outlast franchise is finally here with the release of The Outlast Trials in Early Access. It is the perfect game to play on the console while lounging on your couch or during a game couch co-op game night with your friends. However, since the game is still in Early Access, you may be surprised about the answer to the question about The Outlast Trials being on console devices.

The Outlast Trials Release Date PS4, PS5, and Xbox

No, The Outlast Trials is not on Xbox, PS5, PS4, or other platforms besides PC. There is no official Outlast Trials release date for consoles like PS4, PS5, or Xbox. However, I spoke with the Red Barrels during a Hands-On presentation before the game was released as an Early Access title on May 18. They said they aim to make The Outlast Trials available on as many platforms as possible, but it will take time. Unfortunately, this means The Outlast Trials can only be played on PC.

In addition, based on our conversation, I can see the release of The Outlast Trials on console platforms to be done with the Version 1.0 release. While they couldn’t provide me with an exact release date of Version 1.0, they did mention they want to release it as quickly as possible using player feedback from the Early Access release.

Is Outlast Trials Crossplay?

Yes, Outlast Trials crossplay will be implemented once the game is released on other platforms like PlayStation and Xbox. This is exciting news because you can play with your friends on different consoles. While The Outlast Trials is fun to play Solo, the game shines once you load up with a crew of Murkoff trial patients.

Is Outlast Trials Cross Progression?

Since The Outlast Trials is only available on PC during the Early Access launch, you may wonder if you can transfer your data to your PlayStation once available. Unfortunately, The Outlast Trials will not have cross progression per Red Barrels. This means that you will have to start your progress over should you choose to start playing on a console.

