Is Valorant Down? Here’s How to Check Valorant Server Status

Valorant is one of the most popular free-to-play shooters in the world, but that doesn’t mean the game doesn’t have its fair share of issues. Sometimes, the servers buckle under their own weight and the game goes down, preventing players from logging into the game. If you’re on this page right now, then you’re probably in that situation. So, is Valorant down right now? How exactly are you supposed to check the game’s server status and solve common Valorant issues? This guide has you covered.

Is Valorant Down Right Now?

If you’re reading this page right now, then Valorant is most likely experiencing some server issues. That doesn’t mean the entire game is down for everyone though. The problem may just be localized entirely within your specific region, or you might just be having some client-side issues connecting to the game. With that said, Valorant outages do happen from time to time, so the game may be down for everyone.

If the game is down, there’s nothing you can do on your end to fix it. You’ll unfortunately just have to wait for Riot Games to remedy the issue and bring the servers back online. Thankfully, the game doesn’t go down very often, and when it does, the outage never usually lasts too long.

How to Check Valorant Server Status

The best place to check Valorant server status is Downdetector, a website that tracks reported outages for various services and websites in real time. On this website, you can see a timeline of outages for the game. If there’s a huge spike at the end of the timeline, then Valorant is most likely experiencing outages since many people are reporting that the game is down.

Of course, you can also check Riot Games’ own service status website, which showcases the server status for Valorant, League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, and other Riot-developed video games. This can be slow to update, however, and it won’t track any small outages that last for only a few minutes. It’s also not good at tracking regional outages, so you’ll only see an issue listed if it’s a huge outage affecting everyone.

Finally, you can also try the old-fashioned method of searching “Valorant down” on social media sites like Twitter. That way you can get the most up-to-date information from other people that may be experiencing connection issues with the game. It may not fix your issue, but it will at least let you know that you’re not the only one having problems with the game.

Valorant is available now on PC.