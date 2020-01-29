Journey to the Savage Planet – How to Kick

Combat certainly isn’t the focus of Journey to the Savage Planet, but sometimes, you’ve just got to kick something. Some of the puzzles in the game require you to “relocate” creatures to high up places, and the best way to do that is to give them a good punt. If you’ve been trying to kick while playing the game, you might have noticed that it doesn’t happen all the time. Sometimes it does a melee attack, while other times it will kick the enemy in front of you.

This guide will tell you exactly how to perform a kick in Journey to the Savage Planet and how to differentiate it from a normal melee attack.

How to Kick in Journey to the Savage Planet

To kick in Journey to the Savage Planet, approach an enemy and press the melee button (Square on PS4, X on Xbox). In a normal circumstance, this button performs the slap melee attack, but this button will also kick certain enemies. You can’t kick every enemy in the game, though, just the small pufferbirds.

Kicking isn’t a tool you’ll be using all the time, but it is a skill you need to know. On occasion, you’ll come across a Meat Vortex that requires you to feed it a pufferbird in order to progress. Some of these are in hard to reach places, meaning you’ll have to punt the pufferbird into the Meat Vortex to pass by. Other than that, though, it’s just a fun little trick you can do. Some optional objectives might require you to kick every now and then, but it’s not a necessary tool to finish the game by any means. Make sure to be careful if you try to kick any of the special pufferbirds, like the explosive one for example. The results may not always be nice.