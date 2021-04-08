Update 2.06 has arrived for Jump Force, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The main purpose for today’s patch is to support the upcoming DLC coming for the game. The DLC in question adds the character of Giorno Giovanna. Giorno Giovanna will be released for on April 9th, 2021 for Season Pass owners with the DLC coming out on April 13th for everyone else.

If you want Giorno Giovanna by himself, he will only cost you $3.99. If you have the Character Pass 2 it’s priced at $17.99 and will include more characters for you to use.

Anyway, you can read below the current and previous patch notes that have been released for the game.

Jump Force 2.06 Update Patch Notes

Added missions at Mission Counter.

Improved game stability.

2.05 update patch notes

Added missions at the Mission Counter.

Added new stage “Los Angeles”.

Adjusted battle part.

Improved game stability.

That’s all of the notes that we have for the game so far. If Bandai Namco posts more detailed patch notes in the near future, we’ll be sure to update this post as soon as possible.

Jump Force is available now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms. The game is also playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S via backwards compatibility.