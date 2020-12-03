Update 1.03 for Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory has been released, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. While most of the gaming world has been diving into the world of next-generation consoles, Kingdom Hearts fans were treated to an all-new rhythm game amidst all the chaos. Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory is a fine rhythm game, and it has continued to receive small patches since it released in early November. Like the updates that have come before it, this patch does not contain any new content or significant new features. Here’s everything new with Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory update 1.03.

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory Update 1.03 Patch Notes

Unfortunately, there are currently no official patch notes for Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory update 1.03. All we have to go off of is the generic changelog that comes with every PlayStation update, but that doesn’t tell us much. Still, the patch notes are listed below.

Various issues have been fixed.

This update weighs in at a small 82 MB, so that could tell us a bit about its contents. Patches that are this small usually contain little more than minor bug fixes and stability improvements, so it’s unlikely that anything new was added to the game with this update.

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.