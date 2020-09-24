Kirby Fighters 2 might not have a ton of variety in its gameplay, but it throws characters at you like nothing else. It sometimes feels like every match unlocks a new character, though the firehose will slow to a faucet then a trickle and finally stop after a while. And if you want to make sure you’ve got them all you’ll need to know how to unlock all characters in Kirby Fighters 2.

How to Unlock Characters

Characters in Kirby Fighters 2 are unlocked through normal gameplay for the most part. If you’re paying attention you’ll not the pattern, which is that reaching new levels will give you new characters to play with in later runs. These include main fighters and buddy characters that will back you up along the way. Starting out all you have is the sword, bomb, and staff form of Kirby but many more will become available as you level up. Here’s the full breakdown of what level unlocks which character type for Kirby.

Rank 2 – Wrestler

Rank 3 – Gooey (Buddy fighter)

Rank 6 – Yo-Yo

Rank 10 – Beam

Rank 11 – Beetle

Rank 13 – Hammer

Rank 16 – Fighter

Rank 21 – Artist

Rank 24 – Cutter

Rank 27 – Whip

Rank 28 – Archer

Rank 30 – Water

Rank 31 – Parasol

Rank 33 – Ninja

Rank 37 – Bell

Rank 45 – Magalor (Buddy fighter)

These are just the normal characters though. Along with them come two Kirby series favorites: Meta Knight and King Dedede. Unlocking them will take more than just grinding through levels however, so here’s how to accomplish that as well. To unlock Meta Knight you’ll need to finish Chapter 5 in the Story Mode. This feels like the end of the game, but will actually reveal even more levels to fight through ahead. This new set of stages tasks you with completing 50 levels of fights. Do that and King Dedede will join your roster as buddy fighters.

So that’s how to unlock all characters in Kirby Fighters 2.